These 13 Hairstyle Trends Are Going to Be Everywhere This Summer

1. Bouncy Blowouts

The thing about classic looks is that they never go out of style, and while bouncy, sexy hair has always been a go-to, it's going to take center stage this summer.

To get the look, New York-based hairstylist Julius Michael, says to start by drying the hair with a large barrel brush. "Start with small sections and work the heat up the entire section of hair," he says. "Remember to use the 'cool shot' button on your dryer to lock in the soft curl."

Move on to each section until the hair is completely dry, then he says to brush it into that sexy summer style. "My go-to brush for this is the Olivia Garden Ceramic + Ion Thermal Brush 3 1/2 inches — the ceramic-coated barrel heats faster and maintains its heat throughout your styling and the ion technology eliminates frizz for the perfect blowout," he says.