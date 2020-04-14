Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Salons might be closed, but you can still daydream about your next look.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced salons to close for the foreseeable future. But while you might not be able to book your next salon appointment right now, you can still daydream about the next haircut you're going to get once salons re-open.

Maybe you want to change up your hair for summer or you simply want to get a fresh look once life starts to feel more normal. Either way, the upcoming season is bringing a ton of hair inspiration along with the al fresco temperatures. From shaggy bobs to long, subtle layers, this summer's hair trends cover all lengths and hair textures.

Keep scrolling for the seven biggest haircut trends for summer 2020. Plus get easy tips for styling each look.

Shaggy Bob

Image zoom Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

The shag is an enigmatic haircut. Not defined by length, the heavy layers are what make it. So, can your bob be a shag? The answer is a hard yes. Lucy Boynton's layers add movement and texture to her blunt cut and goes to show that mixing the two cuts together is the perfect summer upgrade for bobs.

HOW TO STYLE IT: For an effortless, piecey finish, spritz a spray wax like Oribe's Flash Form Finishing Spray Wax on the mid-lengths to ends of your hair. The product breaks up waves to create texture, but doesn't leave hair crunchy.

Slick Pixie Cut

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

There's a reason the pixie is named a summer haircut trend every year: who doesn't want to deal with less hair in the heat? It might seem like going shorter would leave you less styling options, but it's actually the opposite. Take Zoë Kravitz's signature cut for example. Her choppy layers look cool tousled or super slicked back.

HOW TO STYLE IT: Run a gel through your hair to shape it. (Yes, gel.) The styling product has a bad rap for turning hair into a hard helmet, but it's all in the formula you use. Dove's Amplified Textures Shine & Moisture Finishing Gel is a lightweight gel with moisturizing ingredients that make hair softer and shiner while locking it in place.

The Mid-Length Cut

Image zoom instagram.com/chrisappleton1

There's only one word to describe Jennifer Lopez's mid-length hair: healthy. Dusting a few inches off the ends of long hair revives hair, because you're getting rid of all of those raggedy split ends.

HOW TO STYLE IT: If you're going for a smooth blowout of J.Lo proportions, prepping your hair with a frizz-fighting treatment like Color Wow Dream Coat is the next best thing to having her stylist Chris Appleton on speed dial. The serum coats hair with a humidity-proof shield that boosts shine and protects color from fading.

Curly Bob with Bangs

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Curls, bobs, and bangs are a winning combo. When adding fringe to your cut, look to celebrities with similar curl patterns for inspiration. Bring photos of your favorite looks to the salon for your stylist and request that your hair be cut dry. This way, the bangs will be positioned right for your curl pattern.

HOW TO STYLE IT: On wash days, massage a hydrating styler like Miss Jessie's Coily Custard into your damp curls and scrunch to enhance your curl pattern. The added moisture will keep curls smooth and defined, but it's also great for touching up individual dry coils, too.

Side Bangs

Image zoom Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Yep, the bangs everyone had 10 years ago are back. A side bang can be added to any haircut or length, but ask for it to be layered. The gradual angle will keep the bang from looking like one big chunk of hair over the side of your face.

HOW TO STYLE IT: When you first get side bangs, it takes a bit of time to train them to stay in place. Spritz a bit of hairspray on your fingertips, then shape your bangs exactly how you want them. A lightweight spray like Virtue's Create The Finale Shaping Spray is powerful, but still leaves hair soft and touchable thanks to the added vitamins in the formula.

The New Rachel

Image zoom NBC/Getty Images

Blame it on the upcoming Friends reunion, but the '90s nostalgia is real. Given that so many 2020 trends are about looking to the past, it was only a matter of time before the decade's most iconic haircut made a comeback. When Jennifer Aniston debuted "The Rachel" on the hit sitcom in 1995, the heavily layered cut quickly became the most-requested look at salons across the country. Now, in 2020, celebs like Selena Gomez are tweaking the cut with curtain bangs and softer layers to make it feel more modern.

HOW TO STYLE IT: This cut looks best when it's blown-out to perfection. Since you're going to be using heat tools, prep hair with a primer to protect it from breakage and fading. Kérastase Resistance Blow-Dry Primer for Damaged Hair prevents heat damage while simultaneously strengthening hair.

Long Layers

Image zoom instagram.com/takishahair

Not in the mood to majorly change your hair? Work with your current length instead. Adding subtle long layers to your existing cut will take out some of the weight that's making your hair look bulky and boring.