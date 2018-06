Stylist Secrets to Our Favorite Celebrity Updos

Beauty term of the day: the Marcel wave. Similar in appearance to the finger waves taking the red carpet by storm, a Marcel wave was invented by hairstylist Marcel Grateau in the 1870s by using curling tongs to speed up the setting process; a techniquetook into 2013 with her updo at the Golden Globes. Her Laini Reeves took inspiration from Old Hollywood and the 1920s Art Deco movement to give the classic look a new spin. She started by brushing hair into a side-part, and while rough-drying, Reeves placed a clip in the spot where she wanted the wave to begin. A mist of Moroccanoil's Glimmer Shine Spray ($28; moroccanoil.com for locations) added dimension, then Reeves used a large crimping iron to form the wave, working in two-inch vertical sections that began at the corner of the eyebrow. "After making a ponytail with a hair band, I twisted around my fingers and rolled the style into a little bun, supported with gold bobby pins," she said. "Once the bun was made, I could decide how loose or messy to make it. I decided to keep it airy for a textured, modern look." A final spritz of Moroccanoil's Luminous Hairspray Medium ($23; moroccanoil.com for locations) added the finishing touch.On your phone or iPad? Head over to your desktop to use our Hollywood Makeover Try-on Tool.