How to Do 5 Quick and Easy Updos for Thin Hair

Fine hair and thin hair are two terms that get thrown around interchangeably, but they're not actually the same thing. When talking about fine hair, you're referring to the actual density of the hair strand. Whereas thin hair means you have less volume of hair on your head, which can make the scalp visible. "All hair types (including fine and thick hair) can be thin," Dr. Iris Rubin, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of SEEN Haircare previously told InStyle.

If you fall into the latter category, you might feel like you're limited on styling options — especially in terms of updos. But certain styles work like optical illusions: they don't draw attention to thin areas, but instead, make hair appear thicker and more voluminous.

To help you out, we tapped top hairstylists to share their favorite updos for thin hair, and spill their expert tips on how to style each look.

Pre-Updo Prep

Before getting into the actual styling, celebrity hairstylist T3 ambassador David Lopez says it's important to prep the hair so that the updo will hold. "One thing to think about is that updos that are very tight and slick to the head can show off how fine the hair actually is, so in general, an updo with a bit more texture and fullness to it will be your best bet," Lopez says.

The best foundation for an updo is a voluminous one, so the stylist recommends washing your hair and then adding your desired texture to it. "Add in a foam or mousse that will add some memory to the hair, then rough dry your hair on low speed, high heat," Lopez shares. "A rough dry is using just the dryer and your hands while using the wider concentrator option with your dryer which will expand the hair cuticle for more volume."

Once your hair is completely dry, you can smooth it with a paddle brush, then curl/add texture to the hair. Lopez's tools of choice are T3's AireLuxe Dryer and Singlepass Curl Iron in .75 or 1 inch depending on your desired texture. Add a volumizing powder or texture spray for some grit.

