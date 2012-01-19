Perfect Flatiron
Shiny, stick-straight hair always looks so polished, as seen here on Gwyneth Paltrow and Freida Pinto. Depending on your makeup and what you're wearing, it can look retro-think Cher-or totally modern. The trick is keeping your hair looking shiny and healthy in the process. Here are our tips and some inspiration for ways to keep it straight.
The Basic Tips:
- Start with damp hair and prep with a product suited to your hair type. If your hair is fine, choose a mousse. If your hair is unruly, use a defrizz gel.
- Separate into sections to make the process more manageable.
- Grasp hair very close to the roots with a brush to release any kinks. Smooth through.
- Blow dry with a round brush, pulling through tightly to create tension.
- Spray with a thermal heat protection spray, then glide flatiron over small sections. Finish by combing pieces through for body.
The Basic Products:
* A great gel or cream that addresses your specific hair concerns. Our favorite is the Bumble and Bumble Straight Blow Dry ($28; bumbleandbumble.com), a heat-activated cream that leaves even the thickest hair soft and manageable.
* A flat iron like the CHI Classic Ceramic flat iron ($100; target.com), which has tourmaline plates and won't scorch the hair shaft.
My hair's thick & it takes too long.
Solution
: The key is in your prep-time. For hair as sleek and pin straight as Sofia Vergara, use a mega watt blow dryer like Sultra's The Siren ($175; sultra.com) before you smooth over with a flat iron and it will cut your straightening time in half.
I don't want to damage my hair.
Solution
: Spray your strands with a thermal heat styling spray. The John Frieda Frizz Ease Heat Defeat ($6; drugstore.com) blocks humidity for a lasting sleek look, while soothing aloe moisturizes and protects hair from damage.
I don't want it to look stringy.
Solution
: If your hair is fine, add a bit of flip to the ends like Kristen Bell. Look for a flat iron with plates that move slightly, like ghd's Pink Orchid ($200; ghdhair.com). The floating plates and curved edges glide seamlessly over any hair texture, and are perfect for creating movement at your ends.