8 Hairstyles Built For Battling Humidity

There's nothing quite like a warm summer day, especially if you live in an area that experiences harsh winters. Your skin feels warm, your face is glowing — you get to live your best life.

However, summer hair is a separate issue. Hot climates often lead to humid air, and nothing can kill the vibe of your hairstyle quite like humidity can.

If you spent time straightening your hair with a flat iron, the results go poof. If you wear your natural curls and love how they fell in the morning, they can become super-sized by noon. If you have a cute half-up half-down style, frizz can become a distractor. The folks who get it, get it.

There is hope, though. We tapped two celebrity hairstylists to ask them to share the best humidity-proof hairstyles so we can all live our best lives — regardless of what the humidity level of the day is. Below, see their suggestions for hairstyles that won't be the death of you — whether you have short, medium-length, or long hair.