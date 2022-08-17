Beauty Hair Hairstyles 10 Hairstyles for Pin-Straight Hair That Are So Easy to Do Yes, straight hair is versatile. By Erin Lukas Erin Lukas Instagram Twitter Erin is a Brooklyn-based beauty editor and has been with InStyle since 2016. She's written for NYLON, Teen Vogue, Into The Gloss, FASHION Magazine, and more. She graduated with an Honors B.A. in Creative Writing and English Literature from University of Windsor, Ontario College Graduate Certificate in Book and Magazine Publishing from Centennial College, and A.A.S in Advertising and Marketing Communications from Fashion Institute of Technology. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 17, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images, Laura Harrier/Instagram If you have pin-straight hair, you've probably mastered doing a ponytail a long time ago. However, there are a number of styling options for your hair texture that aren't a snatched high pony or a loose one at the nape of your neck. The truth is straight hair can be versatile: switching up your part will change the whole vibe of your haircut, pulling up the top sections will create a cool half-up half-down look, or you can even toss your strands up into a messy updo with a few tendrils left out. So, whether you have waist-length hair or a chic pixie cut, we've rounded up the best hairstyles for pin-straight hair to inspire you the next time you're in need of a style refresh. How to Make Straight Hair Hold a Curl VIDEO: Your Definitive Guide to Every Type of Bob Haircut 01 of 10 The '60s Flip Flipping out the ends of your high ponytail and leaving two face-framing strands puts a retro spin on the classic style. 02 of 10 Side Part With Headband Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images One of the easiest ways to elevate straight hair? Add a hair accessory. Here, Anya Taylor-Joy finished off her sleek side-parked hair with a black leather headband. 03 of 10 The Classic Braid Amy Sussman/WireImage When in doubt, a classic braid is always a good option on days when you want your hair up and out of your face. For the 2022 SAG Awards, HoYeon Jung demonstrated how to dress up the style with a silk hair tie that perfectly matched her gown. 04 of 10 Slicked-Back Pixie Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic One of the biggest misconceptions about pixie cuts is that you won't have styling options with the short length. Let Sarah Paulson set the record straight with this slicked-back look. 05 of 10 The Pamela Anderson Updo Voluminous, messy updos like Pamela Anderson's signature style from the '90s are having a moment, and the look is perfect for straight hair. Ciara shows you how it's done. 06 of 10 Half-Up Half-Down Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images When you can't make up your mind on how to do your hair, a half-up half-down style is your solution. Instead of pulling the top section of hair back like a traditional ponytail, Camila Mendes kept her side part out for an effortless look. 07 of 10 The Messy Bun Leon Bennett/FilmMagic Ah, the messy bun. It's a quick-and-easy style for mornings when you're running late or about to head to the gym. It also can be super glam as seen on Sydney Sweeney during a recent red carpet. 08 of 10 Put a (Pearl) Pin On It One of the many reasons why the bob continues to be one most popular haircuts is that it's extremely versatile. While it is hard to do a high top knot with this length, you can fake one on the crown of your head with the help of a pretty pearl pin. 09 of 10 Spiky Updo Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images The spiky updos from your favorite Y2K rom coms are also making a comeback, and this hairstyle is perfect for straight hair that has trouble holding a curl. Joey King fully leaned into the look by adding piecey bangs and tendrils. 10 of 10 Pixie With Bobby Pins For longer pixie cuts, pinning any awkward pieces can make your in-between length look like an intentional style. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit