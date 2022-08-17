10 Hairstyles for Pin-Straight Hair That Are So Easy to Do

Yes, straight hair is versatile.

By
Erin Lukas
ErinLukas
Erin Lukas
Erin is a Brooklyn-based beauty editor and has been with InStyle since 2016. She's written for NYLON, Teen Vogue, Into The Gloss, FASHION Magazine, and more. She graduated with an Honors B.A. in Creative Writing and English Literature from University of Windsor, Ontario College Graduate Certificate in Book and Magazine Publishing from Centennial College, and A.A.S in Advertising and Marketing Communications from Fashion Institute of Technology.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 17, 2022
Best Hairstyles for Pin Straight Hair
Photo: Getty Images, Laura Harrier/Instagram

If you have pin-straight hair, you've probably mastered doing a ponytail a long time ago. However, there are a number of styling options for your hair texture that aren't a snatched high pony or a loose one at the nape of your neck.

The truth is straight hair can be versatile: switching up your part will change the whole vibe of your haircut, pulling up the top sections will create a cool half-up half-down look, or you can even toss your strands up into a messy updo with a few tendrils left out.

So, whether you have waist-length hair or a chic pixie cut, we've rounded up the best hairstyles for pin-straight hair to inspire you the next time you're in need of a style refresh.

VIDEO: Your Definitive Guide to Every Type of Bob Haircut

01 of 10

The '60s Flip

Flipping out the ends of your high ponytail and leaving two face-framing strands puts a retro spin on the classic style.

02 of 10

Side Part With Headband

Anya Taylor-Joy at the Fall 2022 Dior Fashion Show
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

One of the easiest ways to elevate straight hair? Add a hair accessory. Here, Anya Taylor-Joy finished off her sleek side-parked hair with a black leather headband.

03 of 10

The Classic Braid

HoYeon Jung Attends the 2022 SAG Awards
Amy Sussman/WireImage

When in doubt, a classic braid is always a good option on days when you want your hair up and out of your face. For the 2022 SAG Awards, HoYeon Jung demonstrated how to dress up the style with a silk hair tie that perfectly matched her gown.

04 of 10

Slicked-Back Pixie

Sarah Paulson at the 2022 Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

One of the biggest misconceptions about pixie cuts is that you won't have styling options with the short length. Let Sarah Paulson set the record straight with this slicked-back look.

05 of 10

The Pamela Anderson Updo

Voluminous, messy updos like Pamela Anderson's signature style from the '90s are having a moment, and the look is perfect for straight hair. Ciara shows you how it's done.

06 of 10

Half-Up Half-Down

Camila Mendes at the 39th Annual PaleyFest LA
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

When you can't make up your mind on how to do your hair, a half-up half-down style is your solution. Instead of pulling the top section of hair back like a traditional ponytail, Camila Mendes kept her side part out for an effortless look.

07 of 10

The Messy Bun

Sydney Sweeney at the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards Broadcast & Cable
Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

Ah, the messy bun. It's a quick-and-easy style for mornings when you're running late or about to head to the gym. It also can be super glam as seen on Sydney Sweeney during a recent red carpet.

08 of 10

Put a (Pearl) Pin On It

One of the many reasons why the bob continues to be one most popular haircuts is that it's extremely versatile. While it is hard to do a high top knot with this length, you can fake one on the crown of your head with the help of a pretty pearl pin.

09 of 10

Spiky Updo

Joey King at the "Bullet Train" Photocall at The Corinthia Hotel
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The spiky updos from your favorite Y2K rom coms are also making a comeback, and this hairstyle is perfect for straight hair that has trouble holding a curl. Joey King fully leaned into the look by adding piecey bangs and tendrils.

10 of 10

Pixie With Bobby Pins

For longer pixie cuts, pinning any awkward pieces can make your in-between length look like an intentional style.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Butterfly Haircut
This Trendy Haircut Adds So Much Volume and Texture to Long Hair
Hairstyles Built For Battling Humidity
8 Hairstyles Built For Battling Humidity
Ways to Style Shoulder Length Hair
10 Ways to Style Medium-Length Hair
Half Up Half Down Hairstyles
20 Half-Up Half-Down Hairstyles That Prove This Classic Look Is Truly Timeless
A woman in a long bob hairstyle with bangs
31 Long Bob Haircuts for Any Face Shape
Card Placeholder Image
8 Easy Summer Hairstyles to Recreate If You Have Long Hair
Short, Curly Hairstyle Ideas
18 Short Hairstyle Ideas for Curly Hair
Priyana Chopra
We Should Have Seen This '90s Hair Trend Coming
Natural Hairstyles for Your Wedding Day
11 Natural Hairstyles for Your Wedding Day
Baby Braids Are the Trending for Summer
Baby Braids Are One of This Summer's Coolest Hairstyles
Dutch Braid Hairstyles
12 Dutch Braid Hairstyles Perfect for Any Occasion
Holiday Hairstyles
12 Holiday Hairstyles Perfect for Any Occasion
How to Wear a Bob in 2020
7 Ways to Style a Bob Haircut in 2020
Best Claw Clips
These 7 Editor-Approved Claw Clips Transform Bad Hair Days
Celebrity Bob Styles
Celebrity-Approved Ways to Style this Year's Hottest Haircut
TK
The Sexiest Holiday Hairstyles to Wear This Year