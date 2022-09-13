How to Style Greasy Hair So No One Can Tell You Skipped a Wash Day

It happens to the best of us — life gets busy and you skip a wash day (or two). There are certainly more stressful situations to find yourself in, but nevertheless, rocking greasy hair isn't exactly confidence-boosting when you're hyper-aware of how badly your hair needs a cleanse.

With that said, your scalp's natural oils can make some slicked-back styles easier to achieve than if you have freshly washed hair. (We see you, Olaplex bun.)

If you do want to disguise your greasy hair, either by leaning into the oilier look or concealing it, there are many ways to do so, whether you have short or long hair, and whether you want to wear it up or down. From trendy zig-zag headbands to classic slicked back updos, view eight of our favorite greasy hair looks for the next time you forget to wash your hair.