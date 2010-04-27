These Are the Best Bangs for Your Face Shape, According to Stylists
If you've ever considered getting bangs, you've probably checked in with all of your friends beforehand. We get it: there's a lot to consider.
Along with the commitment of getting regular trims, bangs come in so many different shapes and forms. In other words, not all bangs are created equal, so it's hard to figure out which style is the best for you.
That's where our handy guide comes in. We turned to celebrity hairstylists to get their tips for choosing the best bangs for your face shape. Keep scrolling if you're ready to take the plunge and finally let your stylist do the chop.
Rihanna: Square Face
Rihanna's long, eye-grazing bangs add a soft element to square face shapes. When you're at the salon, ask your stylist to snip them just below the brows, leaving the heaviest pieces on the sides so they don't mask your eyes. The center strands can be feathery, as a little forehead peeking through is ideal.
"Heavy bangs like this need to hit the right place, otherwise, they can easily overwhelm your face," stylist Andy Lecompte previously told InStyle.
Taylor Swift: Round Face
Lecompte says that gently arching fringe will compliment soft features. Since bangs can make circular faces appear even fuller, the right shape is key. Request a graphic, curved shape that will flatter your bone structure. Thick bangs, rather than wispy versions, will make more of an impact.
Reese Witherspoon: Heart-Shaped Face
"A heart-shaped face can be a little top heavy. Side-swept bangs have a balancing effect and draw the attention down and towards the eyes," Lecompte previously told InStyle. Your ideal shape is layered, feathered bangs where the shortest pieces hit the arch of your eyebrows, and the longest meet the outer corner of your eyes.
Dakota Johnson: Oval Face
Good news for oval face shapes: nearly every type of fringe is flattering on you. That being said, airy, pin-straight ones will accentuate your face without feeling bulky.
"Ask for bangs that hit between the brow and the eyelash and are longer on the edges," Johnson's stylist Mark Townsend previously told InStyle. "That way, you can wear them swept aside or straight with a middle part."
Emma Stone: Small Forehead
Lecompte says that a sloping asymmetrical fringe will make a short forehead appear stronger and more pronounced. To elongate your brow, ask your stylist to cut your bangs on a steep, swooping, angle that blends into cheek-skimming layers. Although this style requires a deep side-part, it works well on virtually any face shape.
Kerry Washington: High Forehead
Swingy bangs have a double effect. The style's thickness conceals the forehead, while the gradual angle opens up and widens the face.
"Heavy side-swept bangs that start in the center of the forehead and taper diagonally to a cheek-grazing length," Lecompte previously told InStyle. "It's ok that these bangs start beyond your natural hairline. They're substantial and need a good anchor."