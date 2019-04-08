One of the most common misconceptions about bangs is that they're only for straight hair. But, guess what? Curly hair and bangs is a pretty amazing combo.

For anyone who's debating whether or not to get curly bangs after seeing them on celebs and all over Instagram this spring, Nexxus Style & Trends Curator Lacy Redway has some advice that can make the decision easier. "With curly hair, it's easier for bangs to blend into your hair, and you can easily tuck them away if you want," she says.

Discussing your desired look with your stylist is key to getting a bang style that enhances your face shape. Post-cut, Redway says to be careful when you're diffusing your curls so that you don't experience any shrinkage. "Use silver clips to assist drying your curly bangs to assure that the bangs will not shrink as much," she suggests. "The clips will help keep your curly bangs down."

On days when you washing your hair isn't an event on your iCal, Redway recommends using a curl spray like Nexxus Between Washes Revived Curls Crème Spray on your bangs to keep them smooth and manageable when you're styling.

Convinced? Get all the of the curly bang inspo you need with the following seven celeb hairstyles.

