If ever there was a go-to style for giving long hair a new look, it would be the long, layered haircut. Whether you want to keep your hair hitting mid-back or just grazing your shoulders, layers have a way of adding texture and movement to long hairstyles that simply can't be overlooked. Perhaps, that's why layers also work well for everyone — no matter your face shape.

"Long layers work well as they create an optical illusion that frames the face and balances the proportions," says professional stylist Eloise Cheung, who has helped celebs like Nina Dobrev and Victoria Justice get red-carpet ready.

While some stylists might direct you towards specific layers to complement your particular face shape, Cheung says the most important thing to keep in mind when choosing a cut is your comfort level. If you like it, wear it.

Need some ideas before you hit up your stylist? Scroll through this gallery of long, layered haircuts worn by 25 of your favorite celebrities.