25 Long, Layered Haircuts for Any Face Shape
If ever there was a go-to style for giving long hair a new look, it would be the long, layered haircut. Whether you want to keep your hair hitting mid-back or just grazing your shoulders, layers have a way of adding texture and movement to long hairstyles that simply can't be overlooked. Perhaps, that's why layers also work well for everyone — no matter your face shape.
"Long layers work well as they create an optical illusion that frames the face and balances the proportions," says professional stylist Eloise Cheung, who has helped celebs like Nina Dobrev and Victoria Justice get red-carpet ready.
While some stylists might direct you towards specific layers to complement your particular face shape, Cheung says the most important thing to keep in mind when choosing a cut is your comfort level. If you like it, wear it.
Need some ideas before you hit up your stylist? Scroll through this gallery of long, layered haircuts worn by 25 of your favorite celebrities.
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling stunned at the Ocean's 8 premiere in the UK with long, loose curls parted and tucked behind one ear.
Demi Lovato
A side part and long, beachy waves paired with a lavender gown at the Third Annual InStyle Awards gave Demi Lovato a dreamy, ethereal look.
Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox's dark roots and blonde hair added dimension to her soft waves.
Selena Gomez
Long, layered hair like Selena Gomez's gets a romantic look with a side part and cascading curls.
Beyonce
Switch up your long, layered haircut with brow-grazing bangs and blonde highlights like Beyonce.
Leslie Mann
Actress Leslie Mann worked a seriously glammed up look at a 2018 Met Gala, including soft curls throughout her strawberry blonde locks.
Jennifer Aniston
It should come as no surprise that the creator of "The Rachel" can also pull off long layers. Jennifer Aniston added blonde highlights to her super sleek, shoulder-length look.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra's loose curls and straight ends added volume and subtle movement to her copper-highlighted hair.
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers wearing her trademark blonde layers in loose, undone curls.
Shay Mitchell
Shay Mitchell was the epitome of ultra-cool during a visit to SiriusXM, pairing effortless wavy hair with a chic oversized blazer.
Madelaine Petsch
Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch parted nearly all of her fiery red hair to one side, finishing it off with barely-there-waves that emphasize the various layers throughout her mane.
Carrie Underwood
Then-pregnant Carrie Underwood — she and husband Mike Fisher welcomed their second child on January 23 — wore her trademark layered hair in loose curls parted to the side to the iHeartRadio Music Festival in September.
Logan Browning
Dear White People's Logan Browning opted for layers in her naturally curly hair and shimmery eyeshadow for her appearance on the red carpet at the National Women's History Museum's 7th Annual Women Making History Awards.
Auli'i Cravalho
Moana's Auli'i Cravalho relied on a deep side part and layered curls that screamed Old Hollywood glam.
Sandra Oh
Killing Eve's Sandra Oh proves curly bangs are here to stay with her all-over layered lob.
Jennifer Lopez
Score quick layered waves like Jennifer Lopez's on the red carpet in five easy steps — all you need is a curling iron.
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington opted for sleek, straight layers at the 2018 Tony Awards.
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek paired glam layered waves with a shimmering gold dress for the 2018 Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) Art+Film Gala.
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner went for a natural, simple look with nude lips and barely-there makeup paired with soft layered curls.
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon is no stranger to the layered look, having worked a number of variations on the style throughout the years. But side-swept bangs with loose curls is a clear winner for the Big Little Lies actress.
Camila Cabello
Grammy-nominated Camila Cabello paired eye-grazing bangs with shaggy layers for the 2018 American Music Awards.
Jessica Biel
Limetown actress Jessica Biel added bangs to her already-layered hair in 2016, tweeting a photo of herself with the caption "FRINGE" as her stylist snipped away.
Keira Knightley
Loose curls gave Keira Knightley's layers a casual, laid-back look that can just as easily be worn on the red carpet as a night out with friends.
Kate Middleton
The Duchess of Cambridge is no stranger to voluminous layered curls — in fact, the style is kind of her signature look.
Jennifer Lawrence
Try using a texturizing shampoo to create Jennifer Lawrence's root-to-tip layered beach waves.