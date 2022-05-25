Hairstyles

Most Recent

Emily Ratajkowski Wore Clip-In Bangs on the Cannes Red Carpet
We got the details from her stylist.
Lily Collins Expertly Styled the Sweater Trend That's Definitely Sitting in Your Grandma's Closet
Alexa, play "Cardigan" by Taylor Swift.
Zendaya Debuted a Chin-Length Bob on the Set of Her New Movie
Your honor, she's slaying.
Bella Hadid Debuted a Pixie Cut in a Latex Cut-Out Dress and Thigh-High Boots
Wig snatched.
The 8 Biggest Haircut Trends to Try This Spring Are a Modern Nod to The Past
The Y2k and '90s influences are strong.
Megan Fox Debuted Bangs in a Sheer Two Piece and the Tallest Thigh-High Boots
Real or wig, that is the question.
More Hairstyles

Selena Gomez Got a New Set of Bangs
And it's very good with her wavy bob.
Camila Cabello Just Debuted a Mullet On Instagram
But it's pretty much a party all around.
Halle Berry Channeled Her X-Men Character with an Asymmetric Pixie Cut at the Critics Choice Awards
Lucy Hale Updated Her Blonde Bob With Trendy Curtain Bangs
Serena Williams Showed Up to PFW With a New Blonde Blunt Bob
Answer These 6 Questions and We'll Tell You Which Haircut You Should Get for Spring
Zoë Kravitz Debuted Her Tiny Bangs With Red Carpet Boob Cutouts

The 'Batman' world tour is serving looks.

All Hairstyles

Courteney Cox Knows What You Think About Her Tiny Scream Bangs
The Octopus Haircut Is Coming For You
Zendaya Just Dyed Her Hair Auburn
Dua Lipa Debuted Her New Bob While Wearing a See-Through Shirt
The 7 Major Hair Trends That Will Define 2022
Lily Collins Paired Her Brand-New Bangs With a Very Emily In Paris Top
The "Sliced Bob" Is Going to Be Everywhere This Winter
The "Bixie" Is a New Take on the Most Controversial Haircut of the '90s
Tia Mowry and Her New Butt-Length Braids Wish You a Happy Friday
Gigi Hadid Just Debuted Thick, Eye-Length Bangs
Kaia Gerber Makes a Strong Case for a Shaggy Bob With Bangs
Lily Collins Just Debuted an Ice-Blonde Pixie Cut
Anne Hathaway Chopped Her Hair Into a Curly Bob
The Wolf Cut Is a Trendy Take on the Shag — and You're Going to See It Everywhere This Fall
Beyoncé Has a New Set of Bangs
Zoë Kravitz Dons Black Lace-Up Boots and a Blunt Lob in "The Batman" Trailer
This Haircutting Technique Adds Crazy Volume — and Requires No Scissors
Taraji P. Henson Just Debuted Chic Eye-Grazing Bangs
Celebrity Hairstylists Predict the Most Popular Hair Trends for Fall
Tiffany Haddish Debuted an Icy-White Pixie Cut at the Venice Film Festival
Camila Cabello Just Debuted a New Blunt Bob on Instagram
Billie Eilish Just Debuted a Shaggy Bowl-Shaped Bob
Kourtney Kardashian Has a Bob Now
Kaley Cuoco Got Some New Bangs
Bella Hadid's Dip-Dyed Baby Bangs Are So Confusing
