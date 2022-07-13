Marisa Tomei Uses This Hair Concealer Stick to Cover Up Gray Roots — and It's 30% Off

Shoppers say it can “extend your hair dying for several more weeks.”

By
Christina Butan
Christina Butan is an Ecommerce and news writer with five years of experience. She focuses on fashion, beauty, home, lifestyle and celebrity commerce content and strategy for InStyle and PEOPLE. Before covering all things shopping, she was an editorial assistant and freelance writer at PEOPLE for two years, where she fact-checked limited edition print issues, reported on celebrity news, the royals, pop culture, and more. Her writing has also appeared on Real Simple, Health, Travel + Leisure, among other digital publications. She is a graduate of SUNY Purchase, where she was awarded the Peter Keller Journalism Prize.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 13, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

prime day root cover up
Photo: Instagram.com/styleedithair

There are all kinds of advanced products on the market that can help with the appearance of graying hair, from serums to masks. But if you're looking for something less time-consuming that can provide results in just a few minutes, using a cover-up is always an easy option — and this Marisa Tomei-approved option is on sale right now.

Tomei revealed to Vogue last year that she uses Style Edit's Root Cover Up Stick on her hairline while getting ready for the day. "I have a little thing for my grays, which is fine, at the ripe old age of 57," she said.

The cream-to-powder touch-up pen comes in four colors, including three brown shades (light, medium, and dark) and black. It's ammonia- and peroxide-free and meant to be used directly on your hair — it even has a pointed tip for precise application. The stick usually costs $35, but you can snag it for 30 percent off during Prime Day, lowering its price to $24.

Style Edit Root Cover Up Stick
Courtesy

Shop now: $24 (Originally $35); amazon.com

Nearly 290 Amazon shoppers have nothing but good things to say about the Root Cover Up Stick. Customers say "a little goes a long way" when applying and that the results don't "look fake, greasy, or unnatural." Several more people say it's especially useful to "extend your hair dying for several more weeks," and that it even "lasts for days" between washes.

Style Edit's entire lineup is on sale for Prime Day, which means you can also add other customer favorites like the brand's Root Concealer Touch Up Spray (it has over 8,000 five-star ratings) and Root Touch Up Powder to your cart for less.

"[I] have used it for [five] years to lengthen the time between salon visits for color," one shopper wrote about the spray. "[I keep] one can in my bathroom and one in my purse at all times. The manager of the salon where my hair is cut asked for the name of the product!"

Marisa Tomei Gray Hair Concealer Deal
Courtesy

Shop now: $19 (Originally $27); amazon.com

Marisa Tomei Gray Hair Concealer Deal
Courtesy

Shop now: $25 (Originally $35); amazon.com

Add the Style Edit Root Cover Up Stick to your cart while it's still $24 — Prime Day ends soon at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET.

