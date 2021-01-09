Shoppers Call This Spray-On Root Concealer a ‘Lifesaver’ Between Salon Appointments
Even when salons are open regularly, grown-out roots have a way of sneaking up on you. It's almost as if all those biotin and hair vitamins store themselves up just to go all "Jack and the Beanstalk" on you when your next color touch-up feels desperately out of reach.
But not to worry. You can take matters into your own hands without any at-home coloring products. Style Edit's Root Concealer, which comes in seven colors suited to match your regrowth, helps you fake it until you make it.
The spray-on color concealer is an overall Amazon best-seller in the hair coloring products category, and it has more than 3,900 glowing reviews left by shoppers who've tried it for themselves. And not just in times of the novel coronavirus and the subsequent DIY beauty revolution, either.
"I've been using this regularly for the past couple years," one reviewer said. "I'm terrible about getting to the salon to get my roots touched up, but this product is a lifesaver to get me through in between appointments. I have naturally dark, dark brown hair and the black/dark brown color matches perfectly. You don't need very much to get great coverage. My roots come through almost white, and it totally covers them. I love this product and couldn't recommend it more!"
Because it's made with a non-permanent hair spray, the color can last for days but easily rinses out with shampoo. It's also cruelty-free, and the fast-drying formula never flakes or rubs off on clothing. Or, you know, leaks onto your face.
"Have used it for 5 years to lengthen the time between salon visits for color," another shopper said of the root concealer. "One can in my bathroom and one in my purse at all times. The manager of the salon where my hair is cut asked for the name of the product!"
Right now, you can head to Amazon to get the popular root-touch up spray in seven colors, all of which have pigments that adjust to your hair fibers for a seamless match. Now, step away from the at-home coloring kits.
