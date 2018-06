Star Hairstylists Make Over Kate Gosselin

3 of 5 Michael Kovac/FilmMagic.com; Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Ursula Stephen's Pick: Sienna Miller's Short Shag

"Her long side is way too heavy, thick and blunt, and her short side is way too short," says the Motions Celebrity Stylist, whose clients include Rihanna and Zoe Kravitz. "I would layer, shorten and thin out the long side and have her grow out the crown and back area a little."



Try on Kate's Hair

Try on Sienna's Hair