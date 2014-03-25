New Season, New Look! The Hottest Spring Hairstyles to Inspire Your Next Makeover

It's been a long winter, and after letting our cut and color routine go on the wayside for a few months, we're more eager than ever to update our hairstyle for spring. Kate Mara's blonde bob in particular is one look we can't stop obsessing over. Not only is the choppy length universally-flattering, but her sunny highlights are a bold way to upgrade your color while giving a nod to the ombre trend with the darker tones around her root area. Is Mara's dramatic chop a little too dramatic for your tastes? Never fear -- we put together a list of ten more celebrity looks to inspire your new spring look. Whether you want to go lighter, darker, or shorter to welcome the warmer months, your next hairstyle is only a click away.

