New Season, New Look! The Hottest Spring Hairstyles to Inspire Your Next Makeover

AKM-GSI
Marianne Mychaskiw
Mar 25, 2014 @ 9:15 am

It's been a long winter, and after letting our cut and color routine go on the wayside for a few months, we're more eager than ever to update our hairstyle for spring. Kate Mara's blonde bob in particular is one look we can't stop obsessing over. Not only is the choppy length universally-flattering, but her sunny highlights are a bold way to upgrade your color while giving a nod to the ombre trend with the darker tones around her root area. Is Mara's dramatic chop a little too dramatic for your tastes? Never fear -- we put together a list of ten more celebrity looks to inspire your new spring look. Whether you want to go lighter, darker, or shorter to welcome the warmer months, your next hairstyle is only a click away.

Get a closer look at each celebrity-inspired 'do in our gallery now!

1 of 11 AKM-GSI

Kate Mara's Blonde Bob

Whether you’re looking to chop it all off or lighten things up, allow Kate Mara's new shoulder-skimming bob and vibrant blonde color serve as inspiration for your next hair makeover.
Advertisement
2 of 11 KM/FameFlynet Pictures

Olivia Wilde's Ombre Waves

If celebrities have anything to say about it, the ombre hair trend won't be going anywhere anytime soon! Take a cue from Olivia Wilde and showcase your dip-dyed strands with loose, effortless waves.
3 of 11 Karwai Tang/WireImage

Lupita Nyong'o's Cropped Cut

If you've ever had reservations about going short, one look at Lupita Nyong’o's versatile 'do will help change your mind. The Oscar winner has become quite the hair icon, styling her cropped cut in more ways than most would think possible. One of our favorites? The simple, naturally chic style seen here.
Advertisement
4 of 11 Pacheco/Splash News

Taylor Swift's Long Bob

Famous for its versatility, a chin-skimming bob is also universally flattering. Amp up the glam factor by pairing it with long, side-swept bangs like Taylor Swift.
Advertisement
5 of 11 Gregory Pace/BEImages

Molly Sims' Rose Gold Hue

Eager to go red but afraid to commit? Molly Sims' coppery tone is vibrant enough to make a statement without having to do anything too dramatic. The color also works to enhance skin's warm undertones.
Advertisement
6 of 11 Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Lincoln Center

Reese Witherspoon's Wispy Bangs

Ready for some fringe benefits? Bangs like Reese Witherspoon's are low-maintenance enough for beginners, while the brow-skimming length leaves room for versatility.
Advertisement
7 of 11 Chance Yeh/FilmMagic

Michelle Williams' Grown-Out Pixie

Michelle Williams' long, side-parted layers not only offer a chic solution to the tricky growing-out phase of 2013's pixie craze, but the length also could become one of spring's top hair trends to try.
Advertisement
8 of 11 Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images; Splash News

Emma Watson's Braided Updo

Don't put braids on the backburner just yet-the pretty plaited trend will once again make its way into the warm weather season. The look we’re currently obsessing over? This chic, romantic updo worn by Emma Watson.
Advertisement
9 of 11 Jonathan Hordle/Rex/REX USA

Olivia Palermo's Long Layers

As a busy fashionista, Olivia Palermo knows long, facing-framing layers are the fastest way to add body and movement to any hairstyle.
Advertisement
10 of 11 David M. Benett/Getty Images for Grey Goose

Keira Knightley's Natural Waves

Give strands a break from heat styling this spring and consider embracing your hair’s natural texture. If you need some convincing, look no further than Keira Knightley's tousled waves for inspiration.
Advertisement
11 of 11 Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Snowlodge

Anne Hathaway's Side-Swept Pixie

Now known as her trademark cut, Anne Hathaway's timeless, side-sweeping pixie can easily go from edgy (as seen at the 2013 Met Gala) to glam, as seen here.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!