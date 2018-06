Spring's Sexiest Hairstyles

As if's short pixie wasn't edgy enough, her hairstylist Sascha Breuer gave the style an extra rocker-chic vibe with a cool, tousled finish. To really form the style, Breuer used his fingers rather than a brush while blow-drying her strands, then covered the hair with Wella Professionals Ocean Spritz Beach Texture Spray ($16 wella.com for locations). He used a ceramic straightener to bring out individual sections, then applied the Wella Professionals Stay Firm Finishing Spray ($15 wella.com for locations) using his fingers for extra definition. "This way, the spray stays on really light, and your hair will look and feel natural, even though it has a strong hold level," Breuer said.On your phone or iPad? Head over to your desktop to use our Hollywood Makeover Try-on Tool.