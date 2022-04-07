What to Know About Transitioning Your Haircare Routine From Spring to Summer, No Matter Your Texture

Just as dermatologists recommend tailoring your skincare routine for the warmer seasons of the year, hairstylists say that doing the same for your haircare routine can do your mane some good.

"High temperatures and UV exposure make the hair porous, fading the color and causing dry, brittle hair," says Chicago-based stylist Leigh Hardges, of Maxine Salon.

Plus, the drier your hair gets, the frizzier it can become. With that in mind, we chatted with Hardges and other stylists to determine the most important aspects of transitioning to a warm-weather haircare routine. Discover their top tips, below.

Moisturize Is Key

According to celebrity hairstylist and founder of Veluer Creative, Michael Dueñas, the hotter it is outside, the drier your hair can become as it's drier. Unfortunately, both of these things can zap strands. As such, he says to replenish the inevitable moisture loss to prevent your hair from becoming dry, brittle, and frizzy.

While all hair types can benefit from added moisture in the summer months, he admits that those with thicker, curlier hair types will reap the most rewards from adding moisturizing haircare and styling products into their routine, as they're most susceptible to drying out. "It's [especially] important to use heavy moisture to keep your curls or waves intact," he reiterates.

Sun Protection Is Not Just For Your Skin

In addition to needing moisture, hair needs sun protection during the summer months — and frankly year-round. "You want to ensure that you are hydrating your hair all year-round, but in the warmer months, it's important to use products that will help combat humidity, manage frizz, and protect against sun damage," says Unilever Stylist and Celebrity Hair Artist Lacy Redway. "The sun beating down on your strands can cause dryer, more brittle hair."

But that's not all. According to Dueñas, repeated unprotected sun exposure can also cause hair color to fade. "During the summer, your hair can be bleached by the sun at a faster rate," he says. "I highly recommend using color-locking products with UV protection to lock your color in. And if you are going to the pool or beach for a while, I recommend adding a light sunscreen to your hair for extra protection."

Add Some Protein To Your Haircare Routine

When hair becomes dry and brittle, the only thing that will keep it from snapping off into split ends is if it's strong enough to withstand summer's harsh conditions. "As the hot and humid season approaches the best way to prepare is with in-salon moisturizing [and strengthening] treatments," Hardges says. "Prevention should be at the forefront of the mind. If you love to be outside in the summer I would hone in on fortifying (protein) and hydration (moisture) to keep the hair strong."

But of course, if you don't have the time or money for an in-salon treatment, opting for keratin-infused styling products or a strengthening rice water treatment at home can help, too.

Remember That Frizz Prevention Starts In the Shower

Nobody wants flyaways, but few people realize that they're caused by parched hairs extending outward in search of hydration. To quench your hair's thirst and effectively prevent frizz this summer, Redway says to begin your hydrating, anti-frizz haircare routine in the shower. "Start by prepping your hair with products in the shower to fill your hair strands up with protection against elements that can create frizz and breakage," she says.

In addition to choosing hydrating shampoo and conditioner, she suggests curating a frizz-fighting haircare routine. The products you choose will depend on your specific hair type, but Redway says that all hair types can benefit from incorporating hydrating, frizz-fighting ingredients into their haircare routine. Her suggestion: Look for products designed to offer heat protection that eliminate frizz for up to 24 hours, that way you won't have to worry about a good hair day going wrong — no matter what the summer season has in store.

