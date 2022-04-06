Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The 8 Biggest Haircut Trends to Try This Spring Are a Modern Nod to The Past

The Metaverse is being predicted as the future of the beauty industry, but as far as trends go, we can't stop looking to the past.

This spring's popular haircuts are inevitably going to give you déjà vu. Those heavily layered looks styled with bangs and flipped-out ends from the early 2000s are once again having a moment, while minimalist mid-length bobs from the '90s are also experiencing a resurgence.

And it's understandable: The past few years have been chaotic, to put it mildly. So, who couldn't use the warm and fuzzy feelings that nostalgia brings — whether it's from rewatching your favorite '90s sitcom or copying your favorite character's haircut.

For a complete rundown on the season's biggest haircut and hairstyle trends, we turned to the professionals. Ahead, top stylists across the country predict the looks you'll see everywhere — and want to try yourself.

1. Y2K Layers

Billie Eilish at the 2022 Oscars Credit: Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Along with space buns, butterfly clips, and zig-zag parts, Y2K beauty trends continue to have the internet in a chokehold. Naturally, some of the decade's biggest haircuts are having a moment too. Sierra Kener, a hairstylist at Nine Zero One Salon in LA, says cuts with lots of layers will be popular this season, specifically face-framing ones with bangs and styled with bends at the ends. Let Billie Eilish's 2022 Oscars hairstyle is a prime example of this look.

2. Bouncing and Behaving Curls

Laura Harrier at Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

"There are so many flirty and natural styles that women with textured hair are jaunting about town," shares Marty Harper, a celebrity hairstylist and NatureLab. Tokyo ambassador. "I'm getting waves of Pretty Woman, Janet Jackson, and serious curly layers and multiple nods to Lisa Bonnet's styles. As the girls would say 'bouncing and behaving' curls."

To enhance your waves, Harper recommends washing your hair with NatureLab. Tokyo's Texture Curl Shampoo and Conditioner because they "add life to all textured hair," and the brand's Texture Curl Cream to hydrate and refine dry curls without adding weight. And most importantly: don't over wash your hair. "Oftentimes I call on Kevin Murphy Doo Over," the stylist says. "It's the one dry texture spray that works on all textured hair."

3. Bangs, Bangs, and More Bangs

Kaia Gerber at the Omega San Francisco Grand Opening VIP Celebration Credit: Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images

The beauty of bangs is that they can be customized to your hair length and texture. So, finally going for it and adding face-framing curtain bangs to a shag or a set of blunt bangs to a blunt bob, transforms any style into an entirely new look.

"Whether your bangs are shorter or longer, you can pair them with a shag or with a long cut, whether your hair is curly or straight, says Jamie Brice, NYC-based hairstylist and Amika Pro Educator. "They're the new go-to hair accessory — I'm loving it."

If you're going for more of a shaggy look, the stylist recommends finishing the look off with a wave spray to help achieve that coveted piecey texture. "If your desired end result is more polished, prep your bangs with Amika's Blockade Heat Defense Serum before you blowdry," Brice says. "This will give you some added shine and sleekness."

4. The Mid-Length Bob

Hunter Schafer at Variety's 2021 Power of Women: Los Angeles Event Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

The early 2000s isn't the only decade inspiring this season's hair trends, '90s minimalism is another influence. "Hunter Schafer has really shaken up the scene with her mid-'90s lob-bob It's very much My So-Called Life, but in 2022. It's chic and tough."

Harper loves mixing products when styling hair. "I like to combine NatureLab. Tokyo Volume Blowout Jelly with David Mallett Australian Salt Spray," the stylist shares. "These two key products give the style a more lived-in, malleable, and edgy texture. The density lets your hair move according to plan – or intentionally to the IT-Girl list."

VIDEO: Hair Colors That Experts Say Will Be Everywhere in 2022

5. '90s Layers and Blowouts

"This look has lots of layers, lots of body, and lots of bounce. This is a different direction than we've seen lately; everything was either about blunt cuts or keeping it 'simple' since everyone was home," says Brice of the trend. "But with the world starting to get back to normal, we're ready to amp up the sexy a little bit — and this is the perfect way to do it."

The stylist recommends prepping the hair with a volumizing spray like Amika's Brooklyn Bombshell Blowout Spray for extra lift and bounce, plus heat protection.

6. The Shag

Sandra Oh at the 19th Annual Unforgettable Gala Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

What makes the shag so unique is that the cut isn't defined by length, but rather by how the hair is layered. That being said, a mid-length shag like Sandra Oh's is the most popular take on the look. "A shag consists of lots of short layers around the face and above the occipital bone to create volume," Kener explains. "A bonus is to add some bangs across the forehead to finish the shag look."

The stylist adds that a shag can really enhance those who have texture to their hair. " I love to use a diffuser and In Common's Magic Myst to give the cut a piecey finish."

7. Super Long Hair

Demi Moore at Saint Laurent's Fall 2022 Fashion Show at Paris Fashion Week Credit: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

With so many of us hanging on to the extra length that we gained while quarantining, it's unsurprising that top stylists are predicting super long hair is big for spring. "With long hair, the styling options are endless. It's also one of the most low-maintenance styles to wear," says Jenna Spino, a hairstylist at Maxine Salon in Chicago. "Blowdrying it straight and parting in the middle is more of a striking look — think 70s Cher. If you're going for a more layered look, a big round brush blowout is another option. And if you have a natural wave to your hair, air-drying is an even easier style.

8. The Sliced Bob

The sliced bob is another way to wear the timeless cut this spring. "It's different from a layered bob because instead of using traditional layers, the texture is added with a slicing technique to create movement without seeing actual layers," Spino explains.