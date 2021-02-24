These Supermodel-Approved Hair Ties Keep My Hair Damage-Free

I'll admit, I never used to put too much thought into what I was tying back my hair with. For me, any regular old hair elastic or scrunchie did the trick, especially when it was time for bed. But after working as a beauty writer for over five years now, I eventually learned just how important it is to wear hair ties that are safe and non-damaging. I know, I know. I should've learned this sooner, but this newfound knowledge led me to one of my favorite products ever: Slip's Silk Skinny Hair Ties.
These silk hair ties have become my go-to hair bands, and I honestly can't go to bed without them now. I have fairly thick hair that I need to tie up before bed, because if not, I'll be detangling it for hours in the morning. With these hair ties, my hair stays tangle-free and frizz-free. And if you're wondering what's so special about them, just look to the name: They're made of pure mulberry silk.
A few years back, the trend of silk sleep products started popping up everywhere. Silk pillowcases, silk robes, silk eye masks — you name it! It was only a matter of time before silk hair ties and scrunchies had their time to shine, thanks to their awesome hair benefits.
Pure silk makes such a big difference because it's very gentle on the hair. I'm not sure about you, but I have vivid memories of those old-school hair ties with a metal clasp in the middle. Not only did my hair get caught in them every single time I wore one, but one snap of the elastic on my fingers and I was screeching for minutes on end. Seriously, they were not worth the pain or the hair damage. With silk hair ties, there are no uncomfortable clasps, and you don't have to worry about tugging or excess friction on your strands, either. Plus, they don't leave those annoying indents in your hair after you take down your ponytail.
As someone with thick, curly hair, I've had trouble finding hair ties that work for me in general, but these silk hair ties stretch out pretty far to tie up even the most voluminous curls. In my experience, they also mold to the thickness of your hair over time without getting overly stretched out. They will slightly stretch the more you use them, and despite their slippery-smooth feel, these hair bands do stay put throughout the night.
I'm not the only one who can't stop raving about these hair ties, either. In fact, several InStyle editors can be spotted wearing them around their manes and even their wrists (they're cute accessories, too!). Moreover, supermodels and celebs agree that they're just that good. One look at Slip's Instagram page and you'll see familiar faces among the brand's posts. Famous fans include none other than Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber, just to name a few.
If you're sick of tying back your strands with standard hair elastics, elevate your ponytails and buns with the Slip Silk Skinny Hair Ties. You can find them in packs of three or six, and in a variety of different colors and patterns (yep, even leopard print!)
