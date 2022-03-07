If You're a Fan of the Olaplex Bun, You'll Love This Spring Hair Trend
One of the best hair hacks to come out of HairTok lately is the Olaplex bun. Not only does slathering your hair with cult-favorite bond-repairing treatment allow you to create the slick-backed buns that are a favorite of models like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber without tugging the hell out of your hair, but you're also simultaneously repairing damage from heat-styling or chemical treatments.
However, an effortless bun with a center part isn't the only slicked-back hairstyle that's trending for spring. Whether or not these celebrities have directly been influenced by TikTok, it's hard to ignore the fact that super sleek hairstyles have been all over fashion week and recent red carpets. Take the 2022 SAG Awards: Selena Gomez accessorized her slick bun with a big black bow, while Rosario Dawson wore a top knot with an elegant twist.
So, if you're in the market for warm weather-friendly hairstyles to wear this spring, the following eight slicked-back hairstyles will keep your hair out of your face and can be achieved with your beloved Olaplex or good old-fashioned hair oil and gel.
Related Items
Zöe Kravtiz's Face-Framing Braids
Kravitz has delivered many trend-worthy beauty looks on the worldwide press tour for The Batman, including this slick bun tiny with face-framing micro braids by hairstylist Nikki Nelms. I'm calling it: this style is going to seen be all over New York this summer.
Zendaya's Slicked-Back Waves
Let Zendaya demonstrate how to slick your hair back and out of your face – without wearing it up. For the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere, the actress gave her waves a deep side part, then slicked the front sections behind her ears with gel.
Chloë Grace Moretz's Sleek Sculptural Bun
This super chic twist on a slicked-back bun consists of a sculptural knot. Moretz's stylist, Gregory Russell, turned to Pureology products to create this look the actress wore to Louis Vuitton's show at PFW.
Demi Singleton's Waist-Length Pigtails
While gel or hair oil is typically used to achieve that smooth, flyaway-free finish, Singleton's hairstylist, Ursula Stephen, kept the endgame in mind while prepping the actress' hair. She ran L'Oréal Professionnel's Steampod Flatiron Styler over Singleton's hair before sectioning it and plaiting it, then finished the style off with some Living Proof No Frizz Vanishing Oil for extra moisture and shine.
Selena Gomez's Bun With a Bow
Now, this spring hairstyle inspiration is truly a gift. Gomez's hairstylist, Marissa Marino, dressed up the star's slick centered-parted bun for the 2022 SAG Awards by wrapping it with a big black bow. She used a Tangle Teezer brush while styling Gomez's hair to achieve a smooth finish.
Rosario Dawson's Top Knot
Rosario Dawson just brought your go-to WFH hairstyle to the SAG Awards — with a twist. Her hairstylist, Aviva Perea, created this slick, elegant updo by applying a generous amount of Sol de Janeiro's Brazilian Glossy Nourishing Hair Oil on Dawson's hair before blowing out her hair, flat ironing it, and twisting it into a knot on the crown of her head.
Hailey Bieber's Effortless Bun
The supermodel has become synonymous with the Olaplex bun. While she's often seen wearing the effortless look off-duty heading to and from Pilates, she recently brought it to the YSL show at PFW.
HoYeon Jung's Neat Braid
Jung's hairstylist, Jenny Cho, created this neat braid inspired by traditional Korean plaits using ghd hot tools and brushes. The hair tie (Daenggi) is also a nod to the star's heritage and matches the Korean embroidery work of her Louis Vuitton dress. Make the look your own with your favorite hair tie or scrunchie.