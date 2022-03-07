If You're a Fan of the Olaplex Bun, You'll Love This Spring Hair Trend

Slicked-back hair is all over TikTok – and everywhere else.

One of the best hair hacks to come out of HairTok lately is the Olaplex bun. Not only does slathering your hair with cult-favorite bond-repairing treatment allow you to create the slick-backed buns that are a favorite of models like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber without tugging the hell out of your hair, but you're also simultaneously repairing damage from heat-styling or chemical treatments.

However, an effortless bun with a center part isn't the only slicked-back hairstyle that's trending for spring. Whether or not these celebrities have directly been influenced by TikTok, it's hard to ignore the fact that super sleek hairstyles have been all over fashion week and recent red carpets. Take the 2022 SAG Awards: Selena Gomez accessorized her slick bun with a big black bow, while Rosario Dawson wore a top knot with an elegant twist.