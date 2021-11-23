Expect to see this blunt cut all over your feeds.

The "Sliced Bob" Is Going to Be Everywhere This Winter

How many different ways can you wear a bob? Let us count: Asymmetrical, wavy, straight, with bangs, choppy, blunt, or shaggy — you get the idea. The versatility of the bob, along with the fact that it can be tailored for every face shape and hair texture, is why it remains one of the most-requested cuts at salons.

Plus, the bob will never go out of style, there's always one version of the cut that comes to define the season. For winter 2021, it's the "sliced bob."

This ultra-blunt cut is perfect for anyone with thick hair because it takes extra weight out and adds movement. "A sliced bob creates internal movement by taking the weight out," says celebrity hairstylist Anh Co Tran. "It's great for clients with thick, bulky, and coarse hair. It also helps keep the shape and prolong the cut."

This How Everyone Will Be Wearing a Bob This Winter Credit: kerrywashington/Instagram, aimeesong/Instagram

That being said, Adriana Papaleo, advanced stylist at Rob Peetoom Williamsburg, says it's important to keep in mind your unique hair makeup when going for this look. "If you have a massive amount of hair, you may need to incorporate other forms of weight removal to get the shape to sit as desired," she says. "If you have a lot of curl, make sure you look at imagery that reflects your hair and talk about the different options with your stylist."

Like so many iterations of the bob, the sliced bob looks amazing worn straight or wavy. If you want to use hot tools, Co Tran suggests using a curling iron to add lived in waves or nu waves. The stylist is a fan of his ANHxSULTRA Collection Curling Irons. "Apply Milbon Dry Texturizing Spray to roots through ends for body and texture," he adds.

Before heading to the salon, screenshot the following celebrity takes on the sliced bob to inspire your own cut.