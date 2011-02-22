Sleek Updos

Feb 22, 2011 @ 2:39 pm
Adele, 2013
Adele, 2013
WHEN The 2013 Grammys

WHY IT WORKS Always one to impress us with her retro-inspired beauty looks, Adele's pretty pulled back look was the perfect complement to her dramatic cat-eye.
Dianna Agron
Dianna Agron
WHEN The 17th Annual SAG Awards

WHY IT WORKS Agron?s dramatic Chanel dress called for a bold updo. This edgy, asymmetric chignon didn?t disappoint!
