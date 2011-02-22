whitelogo
whitelogo
Sleek Updos
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Hair
Updos
Sleek Updos
InStyle.com
Feb 22, 2011 @ 2:39 pm
Adele, 2013
WHEN The 2013 Grammys
WHY IT WORKS Always one to impress us with her retro-inspired beauty looks,
Adele
's pretty pulled back look was the perfect complement to her dramatic cat-eye.
Patrick Rideaux/Picture Perfect
Dianna Agron
WHEN The 17th Annual SAG Awards
WHY IT WORKS Agron?s dramatic Chanel dress called for a bold updo. This edgy, asymmetric chignon didn?t disappoint!
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
1
of
3
Advertisement
1 of 2
Patrick Rideaux/Picture Perfect
Adele, 2013
WHEN The 2013 Grammys
WHY IT WORKS Always one to impress us with her retro-inspired beauty looks,
Adele
's pretty pulled back look was the perfect complement to her dramatic cat-eye.
Advertisement
2 of 2
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Dianna Agron
WHEN The 17th Annual SAG Awards
WHY IT WORKS Agron?s dramatic Chanel dress called for a bold updo. This edgy, asymmetric chignon didn?t disappoint!
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!