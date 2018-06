Skincare at Every Age

Oil used to be your complexion’s archenemy. Now it’s your BFF. Try a cleansing oil followed by a powerful UV blocker, as sun parches cells even further. “Your skin is producing less oil, so it’s very important to retain and give back moisture,” says N.Y.C. dermatologist Roy Geronemus. At night, use a hydrating retinol (the one below has shea butter) and an eye cream with growth factors to refine tone and texture.DHC Deep Cleansing Oil, $28; dhccare.com La Roche-Posay Anthelios 60 Ultra Light sunscreen, $30; cvs.com