This Multitasking Cream Makes Me Look Forward to Blow-Drying My Hair
It's almost like getting a salon blowout.
Spending more time at home has theoretically given me more time to treat and style my hair. Plus, my new 30-second commute from my bed to my couch leaves time for blow-drying and styling my hair — even if I hit snooze three times.
However, I've wasted this opportunity, because adding waves to my straight hair feels like a wasted effort when I'm in sweats 24/7. And while I haven't been exposing my hair to as much heat, I haven't given up on blow-drying it, no matter how much I hate doing it.
My hair is straight, but it's thick and coarse, so air drying literally takes all day and gives me serious frizz. Blow-drying it takes about 15 to 20 minutes (after I've let it partially air dry for 30 minutes), and while it's technically a quicker route to dry, smoother hair, it makes me absolutely dread washing my hair.
That is, until I tried Hair Rituel by Sisley Paris' La Creme.
While this cream doesn't make my hair dry faster, the heat-activated formula hydrates each strand to minimize tangles and frizz, so hair is silky and smooth post-blow dry.
To shop: $100; saksfifthavenue.com
Here's Sisley Paris' secret sauce: a blend of ionic polymers that fill in breakage and protect against heat, sugarcane for a protective barrier to lock hydration in, cotton protein, and camellia and moringa oils to strengthen and nourish hair.
Aside from the delightful floral scent, I'm a fan of this cream because there are multiple ways to use it, and they all fit into my low-maintenance pandemic haircare routine. First up, it doubles as a leave-in conditioner and heat protectant. To use, I like to warm up a dime-size amount in my hands and run it through my mid-lengths to ends for extra hydration, which leads to a smoother, shinier blowout. On second and third day hair, I massage it on the lower parts of my hair to make my split ends look less raggedy.
Whether I use La Creme on damp or dry hair, it doesn't leave my strands greasy or weighed down, even though the formula is extremely moisturizing. I chalk it up to its serum-like texture.
This hair cream is one example that expensive-looking hair doesn't require a ton of products, but low-maintenance routines can come with a high-maintenance price.
La Creme will set you back $100 a bottle, but since we're still (mostly) staying home and not heading to the salon as often, I say go for it, and give yourself a salon-worthy blowout at home.
