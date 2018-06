Should You Update Your Hair Color?

3 of 6 Kevin Mazur/WireImage, Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/FilmMagic

Your Deep Brunet Feels Flat

WHAT TO TRY Lighten up the ends.

WHY IT WORKS Rich espresso hair like Salma Hayek’s needs no improvement, unless the gloss-factor is starting to fade. A few well-placed highlights-that is, on the ends and around the face-in a shade one to two notches lighter than your base can attract light and give your hair instant dimension.