8 Ways to Do an Updo When You Have Short Hair
Saying goodbye to braids, ponytails, and buns is one reason that makes cutting off all of your hair so terrifying. But if getting a trendy short haircut makes you nervous because you think you'll be limited on how you can style your hair, breathe a sigh of relief: You don't need Rapunzel-length hair to wear it up.
With a little bit of creativity, the updo options for shorter hair can be endless. Plus, since you're working with less length, a updo for short hair can actually be less time-consuming than doing one on long hair. Just take some of the red carpet looks created by top celebrity hairstylist as examples. Case in point: Tessa Thompson's pinned-up curls and Lucy Hale's messy half-up, half-down look.
Whether you have curly hair, love a side braid, want to create more volume, or use that bobby pin stash you've been holding on to, the following easy celebrity updo hairstyles are perfect for short hair.
VIDEO: Beauty School: How to Hack a Perkier Ponytail
Tessa Thompson's Pinned-Up Curls
Tessa Thompson pinned up her curls to create an undone, effortless bun on the crown of her head.
Nina Dobrev's Low Ponytail
Bangs are a style on their own, but add a low ponytail at the nape of your neck, and you have one of the easiest updos you can possibly do on a bob.
Kristen Stewart's Twisted Updo
Who would have thought the hair snaps you wore in middle school could be this cool? Leave it to Kristen Stewart to turn a nostalgic hair accessory into an edgy red carpet look. She used the snaps to twist and hold back her grown-out pixie cut.
Lucy Hale's Half-Up, Half-Down Style
If some of your layers are too short to make it into your pony, a half-up, half-down look is a solid alternative.
Sarah Paulson's Triple Buns
When you don't have enough length to do a single updo, make like Sarah Paulson and style your hair in three small buns down the back of your head.
Lupita Nyong'o's Braided Updo
It's all in the details: The Black Panther star added three small braids before pulling back her hair.
Saoirse Ronan's Dressed-Up Top Knot
Dress up a tiny topknot with a bit of hair jewelry like Saoirse Ronan did. Simply wrap the accessory around the base of your bun, and you're good to go.
Kristen Bell's Braided Chignon
When you combine a chignon with a ponytail, you get the perfect updo for short hair. Instead of rolling or tucking Kristen Bell's ends under after creating her French twist, celebrity hairstylist Jenny Cho tied them into a pony.