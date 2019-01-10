8 Ways to Do an Updo When You Have Short Hair

Saying goodbye to braids, ponytails, and buns is one reason that makes cutting off all of your hair so terrifying. But if getting a trendy short haircut makes you nervous because you think you'll be limited on how you can style your hair, breathe a sigh of relief: You don't need Rapunzel-length hair to wear it up.

With a little bit of creativity, the updo options for shorter hair can be endless. Plus, since you're working with less length, a updo for short hair can actually be less time-consuming than doing one on long hair. Just take some of the red carpet looks created by top celebrity hairstylist as examples. Case in point: Tessa Thompson's pinned-up curls and Lucy Hale's messy half-up, half-down look.

Whether you have curly hair, love a side braid, want to create more volume, or use that bobby pin stash you've been holding on to, the following easy celebrity updo hairstyles are perfect for short hair.

VIDEO: Beauty School: How to Hack a Perkier Ponytail