The 6 Short Hairstyles Everyone's Wearing This Summer

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Erin Lukas
Jul 09, 2018 @ 1:00 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

There's no better time than summer to chop off all of your hair. The promise of no more sweaty pieces of hair stuck to your neck is reason enough, but the styling options we're seeing right now are making short hair a verifiable summer 2018 trend.

Even with a statement-making short cut, you can still get that urge to switch up your style from time to time—only you'll have to do it without the benefit of throwing your hair into a topknot or a low ponytail. But it only seems like less hair means fewer styling options. Whether you have a bob or a pixie, the red carpet is proof that your cut can handle all kinds of looks.

Simply allow short-haired celebs to serve as your styling inspiration: From Selena Gomez's twisted, undone updo to Zoë Kravitz's tousled pixie, these are the six styles everyone with short hair is going to want to try out this summer.  

VIDEO: The Cost of Getting Your Hair Dyed 

1 of 6 J. Merritt/Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz

Instead of fighting with the humidity to keep your hair smooth, run a finishing paste like Ouai's Matte Pomade ($24; Sephora.com) through the layers of your pixie to add volume and texture to your cut. 

Advertisement
2 of 6 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Emma Roberts

Stop overthinking it: If you're bored of your bob, tuck the front pieces behind your ears. You'll be surprised at how a small change can make your cut look entirely different. Create Emma Roberts's textured waves by running a flat iron down sections of your hair in an "S" shape. Spritz on a texturizing spray like R+Co's Trophy Shine Texture Spray ($30; Nordstrom.com) for a peice-y finish.  

3 of 6 Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes is proof that there's more than one way to wear a blunt bob. Move your part off-center tuck one side of it behind your ear. Keeping your hair flyaway-free probably seems impossible, but you can keep frizz under control with the right product. A few blasts of Living Proof's No-Frizz Instant De-Frizzer ($29; Sephora.com) will restore hair's natural oils so that it's soft and smooth again. 

Advertisement
4 of 6 Getty (2)

Sarah Paulson

You can pull your hair up when it's short. Sarah Paulson's exposed bobby pins are practical because they pull back the pieces of her hair that aren't long enough to go into her ponytail, but they also make the updo look so much cooler. Before tying your hair back into a low ponytail, spritz some dry shampoo like Batiste's Original Clean Dry Shampoo ($6; Target.com) all over. It will add grit to your hair that will help stray pieces from fall out of your ponytail. 

Advertisement
5 of 6 Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart is one of the many celebs this summer who are making a case for digging out the hair clips you wore in middle school. Yes, '90s hair accessories are peak trendy right now, but in this case they're also practical, too. Twist the shorter layers of your cut, and clip them back to keep them out of your face. 

Advertisement
6 of 6 Getty (2)

Selena Gomez

A low ponytail isn't your only updo option. Selena Gomez did her hair in an undone updo by twisting small sections of her hair up at the nape of her neck. She swept her bangs to the side and left two face-framing pieces out of the updo to keep it from looking too formal. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!