The Best Celebrity Bobs

48 of 48 Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Cameron Diaz

To create Cameron Diaz's tousled crop, her hairstylist Lona Vigi created a deep side part while her strands were wet, then dried her hair using a round brush. "Pull the bangs forward first with the brush, then overextend them to the other side to create a sexy side sweep," said Vigi. "Then, place clips throughout the rest of your hair to enhance your natural wave."