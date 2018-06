Short Hairstyles

THE LOOK Dressed-up pixieHOW-TO To begin, stylist Ken Paves spritzed volumizer on damp hair and blew it dry with a vent brush "for shape and natural texture," he says. Then he made a deep side part "to dress up her short style and then I finished the look by applying gel just around the hair line for a sleek, clean and effortlessly chic look."INSIDER TRICK Adding a headband is another way to dress up this style.BUY ONLINE NOW Ken Paves Healthy Hair Volumizing Spray, $24; at beauty.com Try on Victoria Beckham's hair now!