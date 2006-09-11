whitelogo
whitelogo
What About Bobs?
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Hair
Short Hair
What About Bobs?
InStyle.com
Sep 11, 2006 @ 6:18 pm
hair and now october 06
Diane Lane
Corey Sipkin/New York Daily News
hair and now october 06
Garcelle Beauvais-Nilon
Steve Granitz/WireImage
hair and now october 06
Sandra Bullock
Lester Cohen/WireImage
hair and now october 06
Halle Berry
Koichi Kamoshida/Getty
1
of
5
Advertisement
1 of 4
Corey Sipkin/New York Daily News
hair and now october 06
Diane Lane
Advertisement
2 of 4
Steve Granitz/WireImage
hair and now october 06
Garcelle Beauvais-Nilon
3 of 4
Lester Cohen/WireImage
hair and now october 06
Sandra Bullock
Advertisement
4 of 4
Koichi Kamoshida/Getty
hair and now october 06
Halle Berry
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!