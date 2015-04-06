Sleek Bobs

"We wanted to premiere her new haircut," says Walsh's hairstylist, Christophe Saluzzo, of her long shoulder-grazing bob. "I kept it sleek and modern and also really shiny and healthy." To style the look, he blow-dried the hair and then put it in large Velcro rollers to create root volume and a subtle bend at the ends. He finished with a shine serum to prevent fly-aways. Makeup artist Sergio Lopez-Rivera finished off Walsh's glam look with a deep plum-red lip.
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Eva Longoria Parker
Celebrity stylist Patrick Melville wanted to create a very sleek, modern look for the petite beauty. This slicked-back style allowed Longoria Parker's beautiful bone structure and strong eyes to steal the show.
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
Felicity Huffman
The cut of this chin-skimming bob is shorter in back, giving it an edgier feel than a blunt cut.
Lester Cohen/WireImage
Kate Walsh
"We wanted to premiere her new haircut," says Walsh's hairstylist, Christophe Saluzzo, of her long shoulder-grazing bob. "I kept it sleek and modern and also really shiny and healthy." To style the look, he blow-dried the hair and then put it in large Velcro rollers to create root volume and a subtle bend at the ends. He finished with a shine serum to prevent fly-aways. Makeup artist Sergio Lopez-Rivera finished off Walsh's glam look with a deep plum-red lip.
