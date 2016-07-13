You Have to See What Shay Mitchell Looks Like Blonde

Ready for one not-so-secretive fact about one of your favorite Pretty Little Liars? Shay Mitchell is a serious beauty queen. We're pretty sure she's as beauty obsessed as we are—her Instagram feed is packed with tons of major hair and makeup #looks. There's definitely no beating her eye makeup, but we've always been especially in awe of Shay's amazingly luscious and long brown locks. Kudos to both her genetics and her superb glam squad.

And while we've never known Shay with anything other than brunette (and sometimes light, honey-brown ombred) hair, now we know exactly what she'd look like as a blonde. To literally no one's surprise, she looks like a queen.

When you've taken 100 selfies to see whether or not it looks like a wig 😆 A photo posted by Shay Mitchell (@shaym) on Jul 12, 2016 at 6:02pm PDT

Shay Mitchell shared a photo of herself last night in a blonde wig made by hair magician Chris Appleton. Not only is he a member of Shay Mitchell's glam squad, but he's also responsible for Ariana Grande's birthday 'do, as well as basically all of Shay's major hair moments (her Much Music Video Awards hair gave us life weeks).

She should seriously consider going blonde. Summer is the perfect opportunity. Just sayin'.