Shoppers Say This "Dyson Alternative" Styles Hair in 5 Minutes — and It's Going for Its Lowest Price Ever

I love to pick up practical favorites during Prime Day, like the pack of razors I've used for years or the flattering slip dress I own in multiple colors. But, I always allow room for one indulgence — AKA, something that might be a tad out of my budget but is such a good deal that I may regret not buying it later on. If you're shopping the same way today, I've found the best treat-yourself deal to add to your cart: Shark's HyperAir Blow Dryer.

While there have been many Dyson Supersonic hair dryer competitors released on the market ever since the viral hair tool launched a few years ago, Shark's model is the only one that actually compares, according to Amazon shoppers. Designed to emit heat-controlled, ionized air, the HyperAir blow dryer promises "ultra fast" hair drying with "no heat damage," per the brand, as well as increased smoothness and shine. It has a total of six heat and airflow settings and comes with three attachments: a styling brush, curl diffuser, and two-in-one "concentrator" that dries and shapes your hair with minimal steps.

Now $172, the Shark HyperAir Blow Dryer is currently 31 percent off for Prime Day, making it the lowest price it's ever been on Amazon (per price-tracking website CamelCamelCamel).

Courtesy

Shop now: $172 (Originally $250); amazon.com

More than 1,000 customers have left the Shark hair dryer a five-star rating, raving that it's "nothing short of amazing." A handful of shoppers say they like it better than the Dyson hair dryer and AirWrap system, deeming it a "Dyson alternative."

"I am obsessed with this thing," one person wrote. "The first time I used it, my jaw actually dropped. I couldn't stop touching my hair, it was SO soft. It takes [five] minutes to take my hair from soaking wet to perfectly smooth and styled. I've used it a dozen times since then and love it more with each use."

Another customer said the Shark hair dryer transformed their "curly, frizzy, chemically treated, formerly bleached" hair to be as "smooth and bouncy" as it was during their teenage years. "The Shark HyperAir does exactly what it promises — and I'll never be without it again!" they wrote.

Add the Shark HyperAir Blow Dryer to your Amazon cart now while it's discounted for Prime Day — it may just sell out.