10 Shampoos That Lift Fine Hair to New Heights

Sure, a blow dryer and a round brush equal extreme volume, but it takes a certain level of arm aerobics to give yourself a blowout. So if your personal skill level falls flat, a volumizing shampoo can help add body to fine or thinning hair.

Before adding any shampoos to your cart, it's important to understand the difference between the two hair types. "Fine hair usually describes the diameter or width or the actual hair strand," says Dr. Sheila Farhang, board-certified dermatologist, cosmetic surgeon, and founder of Avant Dermatology & Aesthetics in Tucson, AZ. "Hair thinning is usually used to describe the density of hair ie. the actual amount of hair."

While both fine and thinning hair can be determined by genetics, Dr. Farhang says medical conditions like thyroid issues, medications, and nutrient deficiencies can make dry hair fine and brittle. Thinning hair is essentially hair loss and often associated with age (think female pattern baldness). "This 'inevitable' hair loss can be exacerbated with stress, trauma, hormones change called telogen effluvium, where instead of normally losing 100 strands of hair, people lose three to five times that amount," she says. The good news? It's often temporary.

As for what to wash your hair with, "The key is to use shampoos that are designed for frequent use that are suitable to your hair needs," says Chuck Hezekiah, René Furterer education manager, retail and salon. "For temporary volume, look for volumizing shampoos that use ingredients that do not weigh the hair down," Hezekiah adds. "For thickening, look for shampoos that densify."

And while a shampoo may help hair appear thicker, remember it's not a solution for hair loss. "If someone is losing quite a bit of hair, I wouldn't get too caught up with shampoos and recommend they see their board-certified dermatologist to make sure they don't have another type of alopecia such as alopecia areata or a scarring alopecia," Dr. Farhang says. "As a dermatologist, not only do we diagnose but also check labs, and can provide treatment options to decrease hair loss and improve hair growth."

Ahead, our favorite volumizing and body-building shampoos for fine and thinning hair, including Dr. Farhang and Hezekiah's expert picks.