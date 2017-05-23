Shailene Woodley Just Went Solid Blonde

Marianne Mychaskiw
May 23, 2017 @ 11:30 am

Cue another one of those "Do blondes really have more fun?" jokes—Shailene Woodley, patron saint of living one's best life, as officially crossed over. Yesterday, the star paid a visit to her colorist Kari Hill of Meche Salon in Los Angeles, who took her natural brunette to a warm, summer-appropriate gold.

Woodley's strands have seen just about every iteration from a pixie cut to her current look, and everything in between, so it isn't surprising that she's had a few blonde moments scattered throughout. Her return to the shade is prime time for the season, not to mention flattering against her skin tone.

We're sure her mom squad of big little liars in Monterey would approve of the new look. Check out even more celebrity hair makeovers in our gallery.

