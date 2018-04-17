Every time I get a trim, I shudder at the thought of losing more than two inches. Whether I like it or not, long hair is my security blanket. Despite that, I still feel total envy for anyone with a pixie. There's no denying the power of a short haircut—it brings attention to your facial features better than any variation of the lob or bob. It's a statement in and of itself. Kate Hudson, a new adopter of the look, has said that chopping off all her hair was freeing. The bonus is that the pixie is one of the most versatile, flattering, and classic haircuts of all time.

"A shaggy pixie cut is one of the most popular styles for spring, if you are willing to give it a go," explains celebrity hairstylist Arsen Gurgov, founder of the Arsen Gurgov Salon in New York City. "What I like best about this haircut is how it frames the face and enhances the cheekbones."

While it works for most (if not all) face shapes, Gurgov says it's a particularly great fit for anyone with thin or fine hair. And aside from regular salon visits every few weeks to keep the shape of the haircut, it's pretty low-maintenance. "A shaggy pixie is a wash-and-go style," notes Gurgov. "For everyday styling, you can add some texture with a styling cream or pomade, but avoid using too much. It will weigh the hair down and make it look greasy. Less really is more in this case."

Keep scrolling to see eight celebrities who have worn it best.

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez's New Haircut Proves This '90s Style Is Back