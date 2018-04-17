8 Shaggy Pixie Cuts That'll Convince You to Chop Off Your Hair This Spring
Every time I get a trim, I shudder at the thought of losing more than two inches. Whether I like it or not, long hair is my security blanket. Despite that, I still feel total envy for anyone with a pixie. There's no denying the power of a short haircut—it brings attention to your facial features better than any variation of the lob or bob. It's a statement in and of itself. Kate Hudson, a new adopter of the look, has said that chopping off all her hair was freeing. The bonus is that the pixie is one of the most versatile, flattering, and classic haircuts of all time.
"A shaggy pixie cut is one of the most popular styles for spring, if you are willing to give it a go," explains celebrity hairstylist Arsen Gurgov, founder of the Arsen Gurgov Salon in New York City. "What I like best about this haircut is how it frames the face and enhances the cheekbones."
While it works for most (if not all) face shapes, Gurgov says it's a particularly great fit for anyone with thin or fine hair. And aside from regular salon visits every few weeks to keep the shape of the haircut, it's pretty low-maintenance. "A shaggy pixie is a wash-and-go style," notes Gurgov. "For everyday styling, you can add some texture with a styling cream or pomade, but avoid using too much. It will weigh the hair down and make it look greasy. Less really is more in this case."
Keep scrolling to see eight celebrities who have worn it best.
Jennifer Lawrence
J.Law's choppy haircut features more length on the top and in the front, mimicking the appearance of side-swept bangs.
Katie Holmes
The soft, zigzag part makes this pixie all the more modern.
Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco's haircut features a significant amount of length on top. The tousled, wind-blown texture brings out the variations of length within the cut and even makes the hair look thicker.
Kris Jenner
This is Kris Jenner's signature haircut, and she stuck with it for years. The momager's shaggy pixie cut always consists of volume on top and longer layers framing her face.
Janelle Monáe
Uneven strands around the forehead—some longer, some shorter and choppier—give this haircut an edgier vibe.
Greta Gerwig
If the idea of chopping all your hair off is still too jarring, try a haircut that falls between a bob and pixie, like Greta Gerwig. You can wear it wavy with a center part and forward-facing, or push it to the back to get an idea of what a true choppy pixie would look like.
Viola Davis
While Kris Jenner prefers a tousled, spiky texture, Viola Davis is known for wearing her cut sleek, emphasizing the length on top.
Kate Hudson
Take the full plunge like Hudson and ask for less length on top, but still enough for texturizing paste to add movement to your hair. This picture is your best example.