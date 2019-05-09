12 Ways to Wear a Shag Haircut With Bangs
Whether you have a pixie, a bob, or long hair, the shag works on every length, plus a number of hair textures.
So, if this unicorn of a haircut isn't defined by length of your hair, what makes a cut shaggy? Well, it's all in the layers.
Typically, the shag is a layered cut with feathered ends, and often finished off with bangs. So yep, if you've been debating whether or not to take the plunge and try bangs, the shag is the perfect haircut to compliment a fresh set of fringe.
"Bangs work well with a shag haircut because it adds to the effortless vibe and draws attention up to the eyes and cheekbones," says Chara DeSimone, a stylist at Bumble and bumble's midtown salon in New York City. "It also blends in with the shorter layers."
As for what kind of bangs to add to a shag, well, that's up to you, too. DeSimone says she typically likes to add curtain bangs to a shag, or short, wispy bangs that sit at the eyebrow and open in the center.
However, she says to take face shape into consideration so the overall look is balanced. "For a heart-shaped face, I'd go for longer and more wispy, for a square face, I'd go for rounded and soft, and for for a round face, I'd go for a heavier or blunt bang," she suggests.
Celebs have got the shag haircut with bangs memo. Kerry Washington's layered pixie cut and Julianne Hough's effortless, textured bob are just a few examples of how stars have leaned into this hair trend.
Looking for inspo for your own cut? Keep scrolling for the best celebrity shag haircuts with bangs.
Kerry Washington
Yes, a pixie can be considered a shag. Kerry Washington's long layers and piecey, side-swept bangs are a textbook example of how amazing a shag can look on short hair.
Zendaya
Zendaya's curly bangs blend seamlessly into her layers, plus it draws the attention up to her eyes.
Julianne Hough
If you're looking to nail three big hair trends at once, consider Julianne Hough's shaggy bob with curtain bangs your next cut.
Natasha Lyonne
Full bangs with a few face-framing pieces and long shaggy layers are a perfect combo.
Halle Berry
Wispy curtain bangs like Halle Berry's are subtle and blend seamlessly into long shaggy layers.
Chloë Grace Moretz
When you think of the shag, an image of '70s-era Mick Jagger probably comes to mind. While Chloë Grace Moretz's feathered curtain bangs channel the decade, her subtle shaggy layers throughout her length keep the cut modern.
Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung's soft, center-parted bangs and wavy shaggy lob is a textbook example of effortlessly cool hair.
Gabrielle Union
Now here's another prime example how amazing a shaggy pixie can be. Gabrielle Union remixed the cut with a set of layered side bangs.
Taylor Swift
You can't talk about shags without mentioning Taylor Swift because the singer has made the cut her signature style, complete with soft, textured bangs. Here, she transforms her shag into an entirely new look by simply sweeping her bangs to the side.
Sandra Oh
The Killing Eve star's tapered bangs and shaggy layers add shape and dimension to her gorgeous shoulder-length curls.
Billie Eilish
In addition to going blonde, Billie Eilish recently switched up her haircut, too. The singer went with a trendy shag with long curtain bangs.
Lana Condor
The bob continues its reign as the most popular haircut, but if you've had the cut for awhile, maybe you're looking to switch things up a little. Lana Condor's shaggy layers and choppy bangs are just the tweak you're searching for.