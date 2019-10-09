15 Shag Haircuts for Any Face Shape
Long, short, with or without bangs, the shag is one of the few haircuts that's not defined by length. And that's exactly what makes it such a versatile cut. Instead, the shag is characterized by heavy, face-framing layers that give any hair type extra texture and movement.
"The length can really transform the feeling of the cut, but a shag works for all lengths because it's just adding layers and face framing to an existing length," explains Erickson Arrunategui, hairstylist at Bumble and bumble New York. "You can go extreme or light, depending on what you want."
Length isn't the only way to customize a shag. Another big reason the cut looks amazing on everyone is because the layers are tailored to your specific face shape. "Use your facial features to decide where you want the hair to fall and what features you want to bring out," explains Arrunategui.
If you've yet to consider the shag for your next haircut, you will after you see these celebrity cuts. Keep reading for the 15 best shags for any face shape.
VIDEO: Everything to Know About What You’ll Pay at the Hair Salon
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union's choppy pixie features more length on top, plus a side part that mimics the look of side-swept bangs.
Michelle Pfeiffer
The actress' shaggy layers and soft waves give her cut an overall effortless vibe.
Lana Candor
A bob, bangs, and tons of layers? Lana Candor is nailing three hair trends at once.
January Jones
Instead of going full-on '70s, take a page out of January Jones's shag playbook. Her lob includes subtle layers and short, wispy curtain bangs.
Kerry Washington
Now, this is how you do a shaggy pixie. Kerry Washington's cut includes a ton of volume on top and face-framing layers.
Natasha Lyonne
For Natasha Lyonne's curly, voluminous shag, ask for angled layers around the face, and textured full bangs.
Halle Berry
Halle Berry is an example of one celeb who understands the power of the shag. Throughout the years she's experimented with the cut in a myriad of ways, including her signature pixie and this long version with featured bangs.
Julianne Hough
If your blunt bob is beginning to feel boring, face-framing layers and long curtain bangs will completely transform your existing cut.
Ciara
Yep, the shag looks amazing on curly hair, too. Just look at Ciara's face-framing layers and bangs.
Courteney Cox
If you're not into heavy layers, Courteney Cox's cut is a subtle take on the shag. Along with minimal layers, she has soft, low-maintenance curtain bangs that blend into the rest of her hair.
Taylor Swift
Along with her classic matte red lip, a shag with bangs makes up Taylor Swift's signature beauty look.
Zendaya
Zendaya's curly bangs and face-framing layers bring out her caramel highlights.
Alexa Chung
Along with her vintage-inspired outfits, Alexa Chung's shaggy lob has a cult-following. Her layers enhance her effortless, just-woke-up-like-this waves.
Meg Ryan
Meg Ryan's shag just as iconic as her film career. The actress has worn the cut at various lengths over the years, like this mid-length wavy shag with grown-out bangs.
Chloe Grace Moretz
Chloe Grace Moretz's choppy layers and long curtain bangs is what you'd call a "true shag."