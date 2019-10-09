15 Shag Haircuts for Any Face Shape

Long, short, with or without bangs, the shag is one of the few haircuts that's not defined by length. And that's exactly what makes it such a versatile cut. Instead, the shag is characterized by heavy, face-framing layers that give any hair type extra texture and movement.

"The length can really transform the feeling of the cut, but a shag works for all lengths because it's just adding layers and face framing to an existing length," explains Erickson Arrunategui, hairstylist at Bumble and bumble New York. "You can go extreme or light, depending on what you want."

Length isn't the only way to customize a shag. Another big reason the cut looks amazing on everyone is because the layers are tailored to your specific face shape. "Use your facial features to decide where you want the hair to fall and what features you want to bring out," explains Arrunategui.

If you've yet to consider the shag for your next haircut, you will after you see these celebrity cuts. Keep reading for the 15 best shags for any face shape.

