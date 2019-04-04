The Best Shag Haircut for Every Hair Length

The shag is an anomaly of a haircut, because it works for literally every hair length.

While the bob is strictly a haircut that falls between the chin and the shoulders, the shag transcends all hair length categories, from short to super long. You can have what's considered a "pixie" and still have a shag. And, yes, you can also have hair that falls far below your shoulders and have a shag, too.

So if length doesn't define it, what does?

"The modern shag is a layered haircut paired with piece-y feathered ends, preferably with a fringed front or bangs," says celebrity hairstylist and R+Co collective member, Ashley Streicher. It also works with most hair textures, though Streicher says it can be a little tricker to style on fine hair.

Besides getting the actual cut down, the second most important thing about a shag is using the right styling products to define the layers and angles that make up the look. She loves texture-boosting formulas like TROPHY Shine + Texture Spray, SAIL Soft Wave Spray, and MANNEQUIN Styling Paste, while the InStyle beauty staff also points to Oribe Flash Form Finishing Spray Wax and OUAI Air Dry Foam.

Now that you have your shopping list under control, keep scrolling to check out 10 of the coolest modern shags to copy right now, from Julia Roberts' fringe-free style, to Emilia Clarke's pixie, and more.