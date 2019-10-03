How to Achieve the Shag Cut on Each Curl Type

The shag cut is perhaps one of the most popular hairstyles of 2019, and for good reason.

While many cuts can only be achieved with hair that's a certain texture or length, the shag works for nearly everybody, including those with natural hair. Celebrities like Tracee Ellis Ross, Halle Berry, Esperanza Spalding, and Yara Shahidi have all tested the layered look, proving that this is a cut that looks beautiful on wavy, curly, and coily hair.

InStyle spoke with New York City-based hairstylists Emely Miranda from Nexxus Salon and Mia Emilio at Devachan to find out how you can make sure you're getting the perfect cut during your next salon appointment, as well as the best ways to style your hair once you get home. Keep reading for their expert tips.

