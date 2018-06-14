The Sexiest Long Hairstyles to Try This Summer

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Victoria Moorhouse
Jun 14, 2018 @ 9:00 am

The bob is always dubbed one of the sexiest hairstyles of the summer, but for those of us who don't want a haircut, that suggestion does absolutely nothing. The upside? There are plenty of other options that are equally as sexy and don't require you to chop off six inches or lose any length at all. To prove my point, I researched 10 celebrity hairstyles perfect for summer and anyone with long hair, or a set of extensions.

Keep scrolling for loose and romantic braids, voluminous curls, sleek, straight hairstyles that show off face-framing layers, and more. 

1 of 10 Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence

Show off your natural curls or add texture with hot tools to copy Jennifer Lawrence's hairstyle. If you don't have naturally curly hair, try using a product like Conair HS18WR Hot Sticks Hairsetter Flexible Rollers to create the bend in your hair. The rollers come in different sizes, so you can opt for a loose wave or a true curl. 

2 of 10 Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

To give Kim Kardashian's high ponytail that messy texture, celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton applied Color Wow Brass Banned Correct & Perfect Mousse for Dark Hair ($24; dermstore.com) to the hair and then blow-dried with a diffuser. 

3 of 10 John Shearer/Getty Images

Jennifer Garner

To update a classic blowout, go for an extreme side part like Jennifer Garner. To give Garner's hair that enviable shine, celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel applied Virtue Labs One For All 6-in-1 Styler ($36; virtuelabs.com) before using hot tools. 

4 of 10 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

Naomi Campbell 

Switch up a center part by creating two small braids and pinning them back like Naomi Campbell. 

5 of 10 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Blake Lively

Pull all your hair to one side and pin it at the nape of the neck so it stays there all day long. Want Blake Lively's frizz-free base? Try applying a product like L'Oréal Paris Elvive Smooth Intense Frizz Taming Serum ($6; target.com) before blow-drying. 

6 of 10 Joe Maher/Getty Images

Camila Cabello

Separate your bangs in the center to create a curtain-like style similar to Camila Cabello. To give your braid hold without making it look stiff and plastered, use a product like Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold Hair Spray ($7; ulta.com).

7 of 10 Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston

Use a root-lift spray to copy Jennifer Aniston's volume at the crown of her head. We love Living Proof Full Root Lift ($28; sephora.com).

8 of 10 Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Jessica Biel

Love Jessica Biel's beachy texture? Invest in a sea salt spray to copy her undone waves. The favorite around the InStyle office is the VERB Sea Texture Spray ($16; revolve.com).

9 of 10 Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

Secure your ponytail at the middle of the back of the head like Jennifer Lopez, and use a flat iron to create a sleek, frizz-free style. Just be sure to use a heat protectant, like L'Oréal Paris Advanced Hairstyle SLEEK IT Iron Straight Heatspray ($4; target.com) first. 

10 of 10 Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra

Wash your hair with a volumizing shampoo and conditioner before drying and styling the type of loose waves Priyanka Chopra wears so well. Pantene Pro-V's Sheer Volume Shampoo ($6; target.com) cleanses your hair efficiently without stripping it of its natural oils. 

