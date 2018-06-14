The Sexiest Long Hairstyles to Try This Summer

The bob is always dubbed one of the sexiest hairstyles of the summer, but for those of us who don't want a haircut, that suggestion does absolutely nothing. The upside? There are plenty of other options that are equally as sexy and don't require you to chop off six inches or lose any length at all. To prove my point, I researched 10 celebrity hairstyles perfect for summer and anyone with long hair, or a set of extensions.

Keep scrolling for loose and romantic braids, voluminous curls, sleek, straight hairstyles that show off face-framing layers, and more.

