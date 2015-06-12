13 Super-Sexy Summer Hairstyles You Need to Try

If you ask us, there’s no better season than summer to freshen up your look—and a sexy new hairstyle is the perfect way to start. Need inspiration? Look no further than the red carpet.

Thanks to some helpful hints from Jessica Alba’s hairstylist, we now know our blowouts can remain flawless in peak humidity. Want to look chic without the fuss? Learn how simple it is to recreate Lea Michele’s flirty braid or Rihanna’s carefree curls, with advice from their pros.

Click through our gallery for even more ways to beat the heat in style, along with all the tips you'll need to DIY each look at home.

PHOTOS: 13 of the Sexiest Summer Hairstyles You Need to Try