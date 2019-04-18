The 10 Sexiest Summer Haircuts
Sure, part of the fun of summer is trading in your cozy sweaters and heavy coats for lighter linen and strappy sandals, but your wardrobe isn’t the only thing that gets a fresh spin when higher temps finally hit. ’Tis the season for switching up your hair with a sexy summer haircut, too.
If you’re in the market for such a chop, we’ve done the research for you and rounded up 10 worth debuting.
And it's not just about the bob (though, yes, that did make the list). From layered pixies to lobs to long hair with curtain bangs, there's an option for every hair length.
RELATED: Vote for Your Favorite Beauty Brands in Our Third Annual Readers' Choice Awards
Keep scrolling to see sexy summer haircut examples from celebrities like Gemma Chan, Taraji P. Henson, and more.
VIDEO: Lea Michele’s New Haircut and Color Screams Spring
Samira Wiley
Cropped at the sides, actress Samira Wiley's pixie is an ultra stylish choice for summer.
Gemma Chan
Blunt-cut ends give Gemma Chan's long hairstyle a modern update.
Lea Michele
Warmer weather doesn't have to mean letting go of your long hair. Instead, try freshening up your look with a few long, subtle layers like Lea Michele.
Taraji P. Henson
A layered, choppy bob like Taraji P. Henson's means versatility, whether you choose to wear it loose and wavy or sleek and straight.
Kate Mara
To get Kate Mara's look, ask for a true, shoulder-skimming lob. Switch it up depending on your mood by shifting your part and adding in undone waves with a flat iron.
Michelle Williams
If losing length is the name of your summer hair game, then check out Michelle Williams's short and sweet pixie.
Sandra Oh
Curly bangs are truly everywhere right now, so copy Sandra Oh this summer by pairing your long curly hair with some fringe.
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgen's hairstyle isn't your average lob. The hair was chopped at a slight angle for a chic take on a mid-length cut.
Natasha Lyonne
The shag haircut works for every hair length — truly. If you have long hair, look to Natasha Lyonne for inspiration and pair your choppy layers with a set of wispy fringe.
Jameela Jamil
Sometimes all that's required for a summer hair change is a set of bangs. Your salon example? Jameela Jamil's blunt-cut, eyebrow-grazing fringe.