The 10 Sexiest Summer Haircuts

By Caroline Shannon-Karasik
Updated: Jun 20, 2019 @ 1:40 pm
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Sure, part of the fun of summer is trading in your cozy sweaters and heavy coats for lighter linen and strappy sandals, but your wardrobe isn’t the only thing that gets a fresh spin when higher temps finally hit. ’Tis the season for switching up your hair with a sexy summer haircut, too. 

If you’re in the market for such a chop, we’ve done the research for you and rounded up 10 worth debuting. 

And it's not just about the bob (though, yes, that did make the list). From layered pixies to lobs to long hair with curtain bangs, there's an option for every hair length. 

Keep scrolling to see sexy summer haircut examples from celebrities like Gemma Chan, Taraji P. Henson, and more.

Samira Wiley

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Cropped at the sides, actress Samira Wiley's pixie is an ultra stylish choice for summer.

Gemma Chan 

Rich Polk/Getty Images

Blunt-cut ends give Gemma Chan's long hairstyle a modern update. 

Lea Michele

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Warmer weather doesn't have to mean letting go of your long hair. Instead, try freshening up your look with a few long, subtle layers like Lea Michele.

Taraji P. Henson

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

A layered, choppy bob like Taraji P. Henson's means versatility, whether you choose to wear it loose and wavy or sleek and straight. 

Kate Mara

John Lamparski/Getty Images

To get Kate Mara's look, ask for a true, shoulder-skimming lob. Switch it up depending on your mood by shifting your part and adding in undone waves with a flat iron.

Michelle Williams 

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

If losing length is the name of your summer hair game, then check out Michelle Williams's short and sweet pixie.

Sandra Oh

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Curly bangs are truly everywhere right now, so copy Sandra Oh this summer by pairing your long curly hair with some fringe. 

Vanessa Hudgens

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgen's hairstyle isn't your average lob. The hair was chopped at a slight angle for a chic take on a mid-length cut.  

Natasha Lyonne 

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

The shag haircut works for every hair length — truly. If you have long hair, look to Natasha Lyonne for inspiration and pair your choppy layers with a set of wispy fringe. 

Jameela Jamil 

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Sometimes all that's required for a summer hair change is a set of bangs. Your salon example? Jameela Jamil's blunt-cut, eyebrow-grazing fringe. 

