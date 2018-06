Sexy Hairstyles

THE LOOK Shoulder-length soft curlsHOW-TO Start by flat ironing the hair at the roots, says Gossip Girl's Jennifer Johnson, "to get them nice and smooth." Then curl the bottom of the hair with a curling iron, turning the curls all in the same direction.INSIDER TRICK Johnson likes the Enzo Milano curling iron: "It doesn't clamp down hard on the hair." These wand irons can be tricky. "Hold the ends of the hair with your finger tips and wrap the hair around the wand. You need to do it slowly and have patience," says Johnson.BUY ONLINE NOW Curling iron, Enzo Milano, $150; at dermstore.com Try on Jessica's hair now!