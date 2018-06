The Sexiest Summer Hairstyles

Kerry Washington and her hairstylist Marcus Francis wanted to show off the neckline of her dress, but veered from the standard updo choices for a smooth down style with a feminine headband. "I thought Kerry's hair worn down behind her shoulders would keep it feeling effortless and young," he told us. "Adding a studded headband gave the look edge and helped secure the volume." Francis spritzed Oribe's Royal Blow Out Spray ($49; oribe.com ) from roots to ends before blowing the product in with a round brush to create a frizz-free foundation. He then wound sections around a one and a half-inch curling iron, working from her ends to her roots, and pinned each piece into place to set. "Continue to set the curls throughout the hair, directing the layers on top to go back," he added. Once her ringlets had completely cooled, Francis brushed out each area with a bristle brush and added Pantene's Smoothing Balm to her ends to loosen the curls. "Place a headband one inch from the hairline, and tease a few sections behind it on both sides at the crown," he said. A mist of L'Oreal's Elnett Hairspray ($14; ulta.com ) at her roots kept the volume intact, and Oribe's Superfine Hairspray ($29; oribe.com ) added the finishing touch.