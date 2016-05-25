Sephora's New Campaign Is All About Curly Hair

Sephora has a new campaign and it is going to make your life so much easier — if you have curly hair. Trying to shop for curly hair products can be difficult to say the least, and we're always asking why can't we just have Shakira's curls? It's hard to shop for curly hair products because, well there's super complicated terminology: 2A, 2B, 3A, 3B — how are these hair types!?

RELATED: Self-Tan with These Glow Pads, Shave Your Legs Less Often

Sephora's newest campaign and website feature is going to simply and solve all of your curly hair problems. When you got Sephora's website and get to the curly hair products page, you'll be greeted by four women with different types of curls. Sephora also gives you some basic information about what your curl type is called and the most important factors that affect that particular kind of curl. Once you select your curls, you'll see a customized drop down menu of hair products and let me tell you they were super thorough about it. There's shampoo, conditioner, masks and treatments, oils, and stylers — literally anything you could ever need. The page also has tutorials and videos to help you manage your curls. It's a good day to be a curly girl everyday, but especially now!