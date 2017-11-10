Selena Gomez Got a Breakover Without Getting a Major Haircut

If I said I had never switched up my hair with a new cut or color after ending a relationship—amicably or not—I’d be a lying woman. And when it comes to breakovers, it kind of seems like celebrities are just like us. Bella Hadid famously debuted an angled bob after her breakup with The Weeknd, though we don’t have confirmation if that split was truly the motivation behind the epic cut.

Now it looks like Selena Gomez is doing (sorta) the same thing, coincidentally after her breakup with the very same artist. Now possibly back with on-again, off-again boyfriend Justin Bieber, Gomez is embracing the messy hair trend, and we’re here for it. Instead of chopping off any inches from her just-below-the-chin bob and debuting it at major Hollywood event like Hadid, the celebrity has been wearing her rich brunette strands in wavy, tousled, undone ponys and buns.

Not just any boring topknots, but the kind that seem so effortless that you're convinced it only took five minutes to achieve. In reality, these hairstyles Selena has been owning are the kind that end up taking you close to an hour to complete in your bathroom. There's bend and volume to the ponytails, but strands are left out (or have fallen out) and rest on either side of her face.

We're not sure how she does it, but maybe it has something to do with a little sweat because it's the look she's been spotted wearing as the paparazzi snap pics of her exiting the gym. It's also the style she's been wearing when spotted out biking with the Biebs.

It might just be a coincidence that Gomez has been rocking messy buns and ponytails on the reg, but breakover or not, it's proof the simplest switch—wearing your hair up or even just breaking out the curling iron—can transform your look and give you a brand new vibe.