Search and Snip: Score a Googlicious Cut!

Looking for a hair makeover come fall? One that's guaranteed to earn you dozens of compliments? Clicks don't lie. We've tracked the year's most-Googled celebrity dos, from J.Law's cool crop to J.Lo's sexy shag, and found the hairstylists too. Test out signature celebrity styles (Halle Berry's pixie or Jennifer Aniston's straight layers) or go bold by replicating Nicole Richie's purple lob. Plus, with tips from the pros, you'll be able to maximize your new cut and extend its wear even into the winter months.

Which celeb cut works best for you? Use our Hollywood Makeover tool and see for yourself!

For more ways to update your beauty look, pick up InStyle’s Your Look special issue, available on newsstands and for digital download now.