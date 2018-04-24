13 Hair Fragrances That’ll Convince You to Try Hair Fragrance

Apr 24, 2018 @ 1:00 pm

When you're obsessed with fragrance to the point where you were able to identify all of your friends' signature scents before you had even seen their vanities, hair fragrances are going to be the next beauty product you start collecting.

In addition to quickly getting rid of any stale smells you may have picked up at the restaurant you ate at the night before, scented hair mists are the lightweight alternative to wearing perfume the traditional way. If you're often heavy-handed with fragrances, the formulas meant for your hair are more subtle, so odds are you won't overdo it when you give your head a few extra spritzes.

From cult-favorite fragrances reformulated for your hair, plus entirely new scents from your favorite brands, keep scrolling for our 13 favorite hair mists to try now.

1 of 13 Courtesy Photo

Thierry Mugler Angel Hair Mist

Confession: It's easy to go a little overboard with spritzes whenever a bottle of Thierry Mugler's classic Angel fragrance is in reach. That's what makes the lightweight hair mist a perfect alternative. It contains the same honey, vanilla, red berry, and patchouli notes as the original, but leaves a more subtle scent behind.

Thierry Mugler $40 SHOP NOW
2 of 13 Courtesy Photo

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Bomblicious Hair Mist 

The heady jasmine, patchouli, freesia, and rose notes in Viktor & Rolf's Flowerbomb are so recognizable, you can place the fragrance with just one whiff. The slightly softer hair mist has the same effect. 

Viktor & Rolf $53 SHOP NOW
3 of 13 Courtesy Photo

Sachajuan Protective Hair Perfume

Sachajuan's Protective Hair Perfume is more than just its Instagram-worthy minimalist bottle. The formula contains innovative anti-odor technology, which replaces unwanted scents with its fresh lychee, peach, and rose notes. Even better: Misting it all over your hair will help reverse damage thanks to added keratin and silk oils.

Sachajuan $72 SHOP NOW
4 of 13 Courtesy 

Show Beauty Decadence Hair Fragrance 

Let's get real: Hair fragrance is decadent in and of itself, so if you're going to use one, you might as well go with the most extra bottle possible. Show Beauty's scent is just as rich as its gold bottle. Its shine-boosting formula is infused with notes of coconut milk, rose water, and Madagascar vanilla. 

$70 SHOP NOW
5 of 13 Courtesy Photo

Narciso Rodriguez For Her Hair Mist

This mist stays true to the deep wood, amber, and floral notes you fell in love with at the perfume counter. 

Narciso Rodriguez $36 SHOP NOW
6 of 13 Courtesy 

Frederic Malle Carnal Flower Hair Mist 

This fresh take on a classic tuberose scent is nothing like your grandma's signature fragrance. It's light, airy, and perfect for a midsummer night out. 

Frederic Malle $170 SHOP NOW
7 of 13 Courtesy 

Tocca Cleopatra Hair Fragrance 

With notes of grapefruit, cucumber, white jasmine, and vanilla musk, this Tocca hair fragrance lives up to the bold woman it's named after. 

Tocca $28 SHOP NOW
8 of 13 Courtesy 

Byredo Mojave Ghost Hair Perfume 

If you can't get enough of Byredo's cult-favorite woody scent, spritz this edition of the fragrance all over your hair. 

Byredo $62 SHOP NOW
9 of 13 Courtesy 

Tom Ford Black Orchid Hair Mist 

In addition to giving your hair the gift of Tom Ford's fan-favorite Black Orchid scent, this nourishing mist smooths, boosts shine, and offers UVA/UVB protection. 

Tom Ford $72 SHOP NOW
10 of 13 Courtesy 

Dior J'Adore Eau Lumière Hair Mist 

This fragrance protects hair as it infuses it with Dior's floral scent. Cotton nectar and jasmine flower blocks out environmental aggressors and restores shine. 

Dior $52 SHOP NOW
11 of 13 Courtesy

Herbivore Rose Hair Perfume Mist

This all-natural mist is infused with a classic floral blend of rose and rose geranium. 

Herbivore $12 SHOP NOW
12 of 13 Courtesy

Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Hair Mist

Another way to wear your favorite YSL scent is by spritzing it all over your hair. Just like the original, this mist is packed with notes of coffee accord, orange blossom, and patchouli essence. What sets it apart is the addition of hair-nourishing argan oil. 

YSL $39 SHOP NOW
13 of 13 Courtesy

Giorgio Armani Beauty Sì Hair Mist

Get your Sì fragrance to last even longer by spritzing its mist counterpart on your hair. 

Giorgio Armani $45 SHOP NOW

